Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • Search

    Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role

    Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.
    Take a look!

    Pitch a Space Tent: Why Every Star Trek Needs Camp

    Star Trek would not be the Star Trek we know and love without embracing the camp.
    Camp out!

    Star Trek Honored at 84th Annual Peabody Awards

    Alex Kurtzman paid tribute to Bjo Trimble who was also in attendance.
    Dive in!

    Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Steelbook

    Go behind-the-scenes with nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and more!
    Take a look!
    Breaking News Incoming Transmission alert from Starfleet CommandBreaking News Incoming Transmission alert from Starfleet Command

    Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role

    Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.
    Take a look!
    Combination of illustrated circles of varying sizes like confetti and episodic stills including the Salt Vampire, Sisko in his Niners baseball uniform, Moriarty on the Enterprise viewscreen, an aging Mariner as she crosses a barrier in a cave, Data wearing the mask of an ancient civilization, Cristobal's disguise which requires a large hat with a feather, and Dr. M'Benga transported into the regal Elysian KingdomCombination of illustrated circles of varying sizes like confetti and episodic stills including the Salt Vampire, Sisko in his Niners baseball uniform, Moriarty on the Enterprise viewscreen, an aging Mariner as she crosses a barrier in a cave, Data wearing the mask of an ancient civilization, Cristobal's disguise which requires a large hat with a feather, and Dr. M'Benga transported into the regal Elysian Kingdom

    Pitch a Space Tent: Why Every Star Trek Needs Camp

    Star Trek would not be the Star Trek we know and love without embracing the camp.
    Camp out!
    Scott Bakula, Sam Richardson, LeVar Burton, Anson Mount, Wilson Cruz, Tawny Newsome, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Terry Matalas, Alex Kurtzman, Ethan Peck, Noga Landau, Jeri Ryan, Henry Alonso Myers, Jenny Lumet, Doug Jones, Rebecca Romijn, J. J. Abrams, Akiva Goldsman and Trevor Roth attend the 2024 Peabody Awards

    Star Trek Honored at 84th Annual Peabody Awards

    Alex Kurtzman paid tribute to Bjo Trimble who was also in attendance.
    Dive in!
    Packshots of Star Trek: Discovery - The Final Season in Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition SteelbookPackshots of Star Trek: Discovery - The Final Season in Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Steelbook

    Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Steelbook

    Go behind-the-scenes with nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and more!
    Take a look!

    Latest

    More Articles
    Breaking News Incoming Transmission alert from Starfleet Command
    Breaking News Incoming Transmission alert from Starfleet Command
    Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role

    Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.

    Pitch a Space Tent: Why Every Star Trek Needs Camp Combination of illustrated circles of varying sizes like confetti and episodic stills including the Salt Vampire, Sisko in his Niners baseball uniform, Moriarty on the Enterprise viewscreen, an aging Mariner as she crosses a barrier in a cave, Data wearing the mask of an ancient civilization, Cristobal's disguise which requires a large hat with a feather, and Dr. M'Benga transported into the regal Elysian Kingdom

    Star Trek would not be the Star Trek we know and love without embracing the camp.

    Star Trek Honored at 84th Annual Peabody AwardsScott Bakula, Sam Richardson, LeVar Burton, Anson Mount, Wilson Cruz, Tawny Newsome, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Terry Matalas, Alex Kurtzman, Ethan Peck, Noga Landau, Jeri Ryan, Henry Alonso Myers, Jenny Lumet, Doug Jones, Rebecca Romijn, J. J. Abrams, Akiva Goldsman and Trevor Roth attend the 2024 Peabody Awards

    Alex Kurtzman paid tribute to Bjo Trimble who was also in attendance.

    Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition SteelbookPackshots of Star Trek: Discovery - The Final Season in Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Steelbook

    Go behind-the-scenes with nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and more!

    WARP FIVE: Michelle Paradise Details Discovery's Epic ConclusionCollage of Michelle Paradise along with a behind-the-scenes Star Trek: Discovery photo of Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baeirs, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and Michelle Paradise with Sonequa Martin Green

    The executive producer and co-showrunner sheds light on the biggest reveals from the series finale and more!

    Pitch a Space Tent: Why Every Star Trek Needs Camp Combination of illustrated circles of varying sizes like confetti and episodic stills including the Salt Vampire, Sisko in his Niners baseball uniform, Moriarty on the Enterprise viewscreen, an aging Mariner as she crosses a barrier in a cave, Data wearing the mask of an ancient civilization, Cristobal's disguise which requires a large hat with a feather, and Dr. M'Benga transported into the regal Elysian Kingdom

    Star Trek would not be the Star Trek we know and love without embracing the camp.

    Star Trek Honored at 84th Annual Peabody AwardsScott Bakula, Sam Richardson, LeVar Burton, Anson Mount, Wilson Cruz, Tawny Newsome, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Terry Matalas, Alex Kurtzman, Ethan Peck, Noga Landau, Jeri Ryan, Henry Alonso Myers, Jenny Lumet, Doug Jones, Rebecca Romijn, J. J. Abrams, Akiva Goldsman and Trevor Roth attend the 2024 Peabody Awards

    Alex Kurtzman paid tribute to Bjo Trimble who was also in attendance.

    Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition SteelbookPackshots of Star Trek: Discovery - The Final Season in Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Steelbook

    Go behind-the-scenes with nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and more!

    WARP FIVE: Michelle Paradise Details Discovery's Epic ConclusionCollage of Michelle Paradise along with a behind-the-scenes Star Trek: Discovery photo of Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baeirs, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and Michelle Paradise with Sonequa Martin Green

    The executive producer and co-showrunner sheds light on the biggest reveals from the series finale and more!

    Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 key art
    Now Streaming!

    The final adventure returns with Star Trek: Discovery

    Let's Fly

    Latest News

    Breaking News Incoming Transmission alert from Starfleet Command
    Breaking News Incoming Transmission alert from Starfleet Command
    Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role

    Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.

    Read Now

    Get to Know Star Trek

    Start Here

    Latest Videos

    Start Watching

    Find out where to watch your favorite Star Trek adventures!

    Where to Watch Video Play Icon

    Latest Galleries

    Series & Movies

    Star Trek Federation Logo

    Boldly Go: Subscribe Now

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top