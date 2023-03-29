Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role
Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.Take a look!
Pitch a Space Tent: Why Every Star Trek Needs Camp
Star Trek would not be the Star Trek we know and love without embracing the camp.Camp out!
Star Trek Honored at 84th Annual Peabody Awards
Alex Kurtzman paid tribute to Bjo Trimble who was also in attendance.Dive in!
Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Steelbook
Go behind-the-scenes with nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and more!Take a look!
Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role
Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.Take a look!
Pitch a Space Tent: Why Every Star Trek Needs Camp
Star Trek would not be the Star Trek we know and love without embracing the camp.Camp out!
Star Trek Honored at 84th Annual Peabody Awards
Alex Kurtzman paid tribute to Bjo Trimble who was also in attendance.Dive in!
Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Steelbook
Go behind-the-scenes with nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and more!Take a look!
LatestMore Articles
Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role
Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.
Latest News
Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role
Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.Read Now
Latest Videos
- Latest VideosSee More