WARP FIVE: Robert Picardo Gives His Prognosis on The Doctor's Return

When it came to holo-mentors, the Hagemans viewed Holo-Janeway as a sort of Mary Poppins-type character for the Prodigy crew, whereas The Doctor was more of Mr. Belvedere, which took more time for the cadets to warm up to him.

Picardo echoes those sentiments stating, "It's true. In the very opening scene [in 'Into the Breach, Part I'], he chides them telling them, 'I'm a doctor, not a butler.' The kids don't quite get what he's there to help them do, which of course, is to mentor and teach them, and to take responsibility for a lot of their new training, whereas they're treating him like a personal valet."

"The Hagemans are very smart writers," continues Picardo. "I'm sure they were reminding the audience, even unintentionally, they slighted The Doctor's very high self-opinion, and the kids were going to hear about it right away. He's a little prickly, but it's all for comic effect. It sort of recapitulates the journey The Doctor had on Voyager. As the kids get to know him better, and he develops more personal relationships with them individually, they become much closer. The whole fun of The Doctor is that he's not a cuddly, sweet character the way Data was. The Doctor is a curmudgeon, and part of becoming his friend involves a certain amount of flattering him."

The Doctor's care as always extends beyond his charges; it includes his crew. While on the Voyager-A, The Doctor reiterates his advice of growing beyond your programming and never giving up hope to Admiral Janeway.

Picardo credits this to The Doctor and Janeway's longstanding relationship that dates back to when they served on the original Voyager together. "Janeway takes my advice too. When the chips are down, she listens to The Doctor, which echoes back to Voyager. If you recall, Janeway, even though she's a science officer, you would think she would be predisposed to a crew member, to accept a sentient hologram as a full individual, but Janeway was very resistant for many years."

"It really was the episode 'Author, Author,' the one where The Doctor writes a book and where he argues for his own intellectual property rights as an individual that was the linchpin episode where Janeway, I think, finally accepts him," recalls Picardo. "In all the intervening years between Voyager and Prodigy, Janeway now fully trusts The Doctor as a good source of advice. He mostly functions to remind Janeway in crisis of what she already knows."

Picardo's 'Anti-Anxiety for Academy Hopefuls' Advice (or AAAH for Short)