WARP FIVE: Prodigy Showrunners Are a New Generation of Star Trek Fans' Caretakers

Season 2 sees the addition of another cadet aboard U.S.S. Voyager-A, a Vulcan member of Nova Squadron — Maj'el — who isn't initially welcoming to the Prodigy crew.

The creative team behind Star Trek: Prodigy has always been vocal about how much the series is a love letter to the franchise. The character Maj'el serves as a tribute to the late Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who has played Number One in the original Star Trek pilot, Nurse Chapel, Lwaxana Troi, the voice of Federation computer, and more.

"Our show is an on-ramp into Star Trek for new viewers, whether you're young or old," Kevin explains. "In Season 1, we never really delved into the Vulcan so we thought, 'Let's make Maj'el a Vulcan.' We also wanted to make her Nova Squadron. This is like Top Gun. She's the best of the best, and she's suddenly forced in with the misfit gang. We just thought there was great humor and conflict there."

Speaking to her less-than-friendly reception of our Prodigy crew, Dan reveals, "She's the face of 'Who are the spots they would be taking in Starfleet Academy.' Just because they got hearts of gold, do they deserve to be here? Here are people who studied their whole lives, are very adept, and should be in Starfleet. We're not just putting a face to that, but giving them the ability to rise to that challenge. The shenanigans have got to go. There are people that are very serious about what this institution represents. We got to be better."

"She's the skeptic," adds Kevin. "It's less about what she brings [to the dynamic]. It's what the kids bring to her and how she changes."

Highlighting a favorite Easter egg involving Maj'el, Dan details, "In Episode 3 ['Who Saves the Saviors'], Maj'el has to hide her Vulcan so she has to wear a headband, which is very much Star Trek IV when Spock had to wear a white headband. It has a very curious look."

The Continuing Adventures of Star Trek: Voyager?