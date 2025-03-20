Section 31's Place Within Starfleet

While on the mission to prevent a bioweapons designer from selling his latest weapon, Georgiou recognizes it, as she commissioned its creation in the Terran Empire. Seeing as she knows of and fears the Godsend, Alok Sahar sees the former Terran emperor as vital to neutralizing this threat to the Federation.

"Georgiou is pivotal to the entire thing," explains Kacey Rohl. "I also think particularly Georgiou and Garrett, they have this interesting exchange of perhaps ways of doing things. I bring a more staunch, hard-lined, 'This is right and this is wrong' viewpoint. She brings a little more chaos, through the film, we borrow from each other in different ways."

Georgiou has worked with Section 31 before, as seen on ; however, they lost sight of her when donned a new alias and bunkered down on the edge of Federation space.

"She's already had a lot of experience with Section 31," notes Michelle Yeoh. "She does enjoy Section 31 very much because you have a lot of toys, amazing toys. You have a lot of laws that you can bend. Or rather, the lack of laws in her mind, but still trying to do the right thing. "So when they come knocking at her door, they come in disguise. She's not very happy with that. It's like, 'Why aren't you straightforward like your boss, the Federation?' She meets this whole motley crew with Alok Sahar at the helm. They pretend they don't need her help. And at the end of the day, typical Georgiou, she blasts through their silly plan and tells them, 'This is the right way to do it if you want the job done right and proper.'"

"She's crucial to the Federation," remarks Rob Kazinsky, who plays Zeph, the crew's mech-wearing engineer. "This is the thing that people don't understand. She's a crux to our mission. By the way, Michelle Yeoh is crucial to everything we do. She has been the cornerstone of the present of Discovery universe. She's the cornerstone of the future and Michael Burnham's influence. She's the cornerstone now of the past and how Section 31 goes on to become an important force in the Federation. Philippa Georgiou is probably one of the most integral characters in the Star Trek universe at this point."

"Georgiou's a tool, in the nice way," Kazinsky adds. "Philippa Georgiou is a tool and Section 31 is not afraid to use tools for their benefit. When you bring in somebody, when they sent Alok to get Georgiou and he made the choice not to kill her, but to use her as an operative, it was Section 31 putting pragmatism above morality. That's the remit that we have, that you do what's necessary, not necessarily what's right. You do what's necessary to do the right thing."

Starfleet's Babysitter