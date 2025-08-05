Rhys Darby on Trelane's Fascination with Humans and Seeing a Piece of Star Trek History

In "Wedding Bell Blues," Darby's character first sneaks among the complement of the crew by posing as a bartender. As Spock nurses his disappointment to seeing Christine Chapel return to the Enterprise with a new beau in the Port Galley, Trelane offers the science offer "something different, but better. Something you definitely want." At one point, when his ruse is exposed, Trelane proclaims, "I can do anything I want. I am the wedding planner. And I do not like it when people ruin my plans."

When approached with the role, Darby states, "It was an offer to be this character. I had to do some research and find out who this person was. I went back to watch the original series."

"I felt like I could really fit the bill of someone who's immature, but has immense power in real life," says Darby. "Of course I don't, but it would be nice to have these abilities. The icing on the cake was he's going to dress up in this amazing outfit, and then sort of take command of everybody. It was another little dream role for me. I guess, thanks to Our Flag Means Death, they probably thought, 'Well, you can fit the bill on this kind of regal person.'"

While speaking to StarTrek.com, executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers confirmed this.

"He just looked so great in the costume for Our Flag Means Death; it just looked very Trelane-y," Myers remarked. "It made us say, 'Oh, you know who would be great for this?' He was a delightful, modern interpretation of a classic character that we thought would have his own flair. We were delighted that we could get him for the show. His comedy work is so much fun. It was really great to just drop him into the show. Some of the stuff he's done on other shows have been some of our favorite stuff. It was great to be like, 'Let's imagine someone who's played a werewolf. What would he be like on the Enterprise?'"

"Rhys was our first choice," Myers continued. "Sometimes you really, really hope for someone, and then it works out, and you're, 'Oh thank god.'"

On Trelane's Intrigue with the Enterprise