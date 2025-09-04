WARP FIVE: Patton Oswalt Compares Star Trek to Today's Greek Mythology

In "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans," we learn that Doug, an artist and katra expert, comes from an eclectic Vulcan family that were drawn to human names and humanity.

"Everything was there in the script," reveals Oswalt. "In true Star Trek fashion, they're going to leave it all open to interpretation. 'What was their background? How did they meet? How did they sustain this relationship?' I'm going to leave that up to the viewers. It's more fun that way."

Speaking on how it felt embodying Doug, in full prosthetics and wardrobe, for the first time, he shares, "It was incredible. I'm in the chair. I'm doing what Leonard Nimoy has done, what Kirstie Alley did. What all these greats did. It's almost like it's part of the Hollywood process, and they really have it down to a science. I thought it was going to take hours. They're actually very, very good at getting Vulcan ears on very quickly. Now, it's not like it was in the '60s and '70s."

The comedian ensured he didn't take any liberties with Doug. "I didn't want to ad-lib," Oswalt states. "They wrote my character very precisely. He's a Vulcan; he's not going to ad-lib things or have emotional reactions to anything. I love that part of it. This is someone who very boldly states what he thinks and feels, and I was happy to stick to that."

Doug's Radical Acceptance of Spock