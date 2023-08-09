How to Pitch Stories to StarTrek.com

StarTrek.com accepts pitches for essays, reported work, features, and more. Below, you'll find a few general tips for pitching to our Managing Editor and staff. If your pitch is accepted, your assignments will be contracted and paid. Writers from outside of the United States are more than welcome. We are interested in pitches on the following topics (as they relate to Star Trek) for 2024:

– From Star Trek: The Motion Picture to The Undiscovered Country to First Contact to Star Trek Beyond, and everything in-between, Star Trek films continued the adventures of our beloved various crews and served as entry points for a lot of Star Trek fans. In addition to anniversaries for Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek (2009), other anniversaries this year includes the 40th anniversary of Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, the 35th anniversary of Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, and 30th anniversary of Star Trek Generations! Ahoy! Shore Leave, Captain’s Holiday, and More – As we dream of warm temps and inch closer to spring break and summer holiday, we want to hear about your favorite crew vacations and getaways. Also, if you’ve embarked on the Star Trek: The Cruise or Star Trek: Missions (or any other event/convention), we want to hear about your experience!

We are always interested in pitches on the following evergreen topics:

Current world events and how those relate back to Star Trek.

Timely responses to recent Star Trek episodes. This is not a call for recaps. It’s a call for deeper looks at various aspects that might have been introduced or explored in an episode.

a call for recaps. It’s a call for deeper looks at various aspects that might have been introduced or explored in an episode. Interviews with one-off Star Trek guest stars.

Trek-related essays (We will also consider video essay pitches on a case-by-case basis.)

Personal essays that relate back to Trek.

Any reported work that ties current events back into Trek, including...

Reported pieces about current space exploration (NASA, SpaceX, ISSA, etc.)

Reported pieces about technology relevant to Trek. (ie, Do you know of someone developing an EpiPen that operates like a hypospray? We want to know about it.)

Deep dives (Did you reread Planet X and find some revelatory detail that warrants 1500-2000 words? Hit us up.)

Listicles (we're eager to hear about your top 10 Class M Planets!)

Interviews with and profiles of interesting Star Trek fans.

Pieces that center voices from marginalized communities.

Any other creative ideas you might have! Please make sure that they do not fall under the category of things we explicitly do not want:

Pitches for Star Trek products. Star Trek license holders should email their Consumer Products contact(s) for all requests related to products and posts on StarTrek.com.

Episode recaps for any Trek shows, past or present

Spec scripts for current or former Star Trek series

Star Trek series pitches

Star Trek fan films

Star Trek fan fiction

How to Submit:

Before you submit a pitch, read all of the below Terms and Conditions.

Pitches should be sent to StarTrekPitches@cbs.com. Pitches that StarTrek.com is interested in commissioning will receive an email in response. Pitches that we are not interested in will not receive a response. This means that we do not send rejection emails. Please allow us at least 10 business days for responses to evergreen pitches.

Please use the following email subject line format to ensure that we see your pitches: "PITCH: TK TK TK"

If your pitch is timely, please use the following subject line format: "URGENT PITCH: TK TK TK"

Please send pitches. Do not send completed work.

The more unique your pitch is, the better!

StarTrek.com generally does not publish articles over 2000 words.

Please don’t forget to introduce yourself and provide clips that demonstrate your ability to write whatever it is you happen to be pitching. Please do not provide clips from personal blogs, personal websites, personal Medium.com pages, etc.

Get to your point! We don't always need an 800 word pitch. Make sure that what you’re pitching is clear within the first 2-3 sentences so that we don’t have to dig for your thesis. Then you can build your case for why the reader should care.

Please make it clear how you're going to execute your piece! Is this an essay? Is it a personal essay? Is it a reported article? Is this a list? Is it a hybrid? You're going to interview HOW many people in just 600 words? Please be sure to layout your format and plan.

Relatedly, please include an approximate word count and propose a filing date.

Overall, do be sure to come through with a complete idea. We are here to help you tweak and shape your pitches, but not give you your pitches!

Terms and Conditions:

By submitting the pitch material (the "Material") to StarTrekPitches@cbs.com for consideration by StarTrek.com, you are representing that you have read and understand these Terms and Conditions and consent to be bound by them. You acknowledge that no confidential relationship exists between you and StarTrek.com, nor is there one intended or created by the submission of the Material. All references herein to “StarTrek.com” or “CBS” will include CBS Studios Inc., CBS Broadcasting Inc., StarTrek.com, their respective parents, any of their affiliates and subsidiaries, as well as the respective directors, officers, agents, employees, consultants, successors, licensee and/or assigns (collectively, “CBS”) of each of them.