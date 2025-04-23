Universal Fan Fest Nights Chef Dishes on Bringing Star Trek to Life

StarTrek.com: That's amazing. Was it challenging or exciting to create something that looks otherworldly? It must be so intimidating to create that for the human palette.

Executive Chef Julia Thrash: The most challenging thing was how do we get the story across without having to be there to tell the story. There's always these Easter eggs and the things that we talk about if you have the conversation one-on-one, we can tell you about it, and then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, it's amazing.' But it was really, 'How do we look at it by what it's named and what the flavor profile is.' That was what initially scared us. But then once we got into it, it just became natural. So I don't think it was really challenging, but it was initially daunting and then once we got into it, it took off.

StarTrek.com: How did all that magic happen between you and the mixologist?

Executive Chef Julia Thrash: It was actually a very match-made, if that makes sense. Initially, he wasn't [familiar], and I was. He literally went home [after we brainstormed], and he came back and goes, 'I got something for you.' He presented the Ceti Margarita and his thought process behind that. He explained how Ceti Alpha Five collided with Ceti Alpha Six, and I was so proud that he got into it and came back with something that's truly amazing. For somebody not familiar with the series, I think we made him into a Trekkie in a way as well.

StarTrek.com: How does the all of this across the board tie into Universal Fan Fest Nights?

Executive Chef Julia Thrash: It really brings sci-fi, gaming, and all of those little niches really to life. It is really a core anchor to what we're doing.

Come ready to eat. This is truly an immersive experience. It's not just about the food, but it really is how each pillar of what we're doing for Fan Fest Nights ties in to create one immersive experience.