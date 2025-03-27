Philippa Georgiou: Second Chances and Sacrifice

"Philippa Georgiou is tricky because the character has done horrible, horrible things," acknowledges Alex Kurtzman. "We touched on this on Discovery as well. Even when she was doing horrible things, you could always see that she had a conscience. And you could always see that there was this, let's just call it the inner child in her that was searching for redemption and that didn't necessarily want to be doing these things."

Echoing Yeoh's praise for Sweeny, Kurtzman adds,"What's really, really compelling about the opening that Craig wrote, and when he pitched it to us, we were like that's an amazing perspective. You see that she has to do this horrible thing, but she's forced to do it in a way that not only violates everything about her, but it really is the moment of the inception of who she becomes."

"Because by doing that, she crosses over a line and has to really let go a part of herself, let a part of herself die in order to continue," says Kurtzman. "And from that point forward, she's been living with a sense of conscience. With Discovery, but also with this film, that the door opens back up for her again to redeem herself. You now have a character who does all the wrong things for all the right reasons. It's a really interesting part to play."