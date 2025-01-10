Captain Georgiou's Fate Foretold Discovery's Future

Not long before the initial battle began, Captain Georgiou pushed back on Commander Burnham's belief that the Shenzhou needed to fire on the Klingons to dissuade them from attacking. Georgiou cautioned that blood, screams, and funerals were the true realities of battle. These horrors came to pass throughout the season, beginning with the more than 8,000 Starfleet officers who died once hostilities commenced and including the assault on Corvan II, the murder of the delegation on Cancri IV, and Klingon-initiated suicide missions that cost the Federation one third of its fleet and destroyed Starbases 12, 19, and 22. Beyond those large-scale losses, the agony of individuals can not be forgotten. From L'Rell's torturous interrogation of Captain Lorca in "Choose Your Pain" to the excruciating flashbacks of the surgical procedures Voq underwent to become Ash Tyler in "The Wolf Inside."

While certain targets, such as Starbase 1's contingent of 80,000 Starfleet personnel and three starships, would undoubtedly appeal to the Klingons during the war, Georgiou's pre-battle discussions also identified those likely to suffer the most from a conflict. Citing a nearby space station at Eagle-12 and an Andorian colony at Gamma-Hydra as examples, the captain implied that those innocent civilians would be in immediate danger should Shenzhou retreat. Similar events ultimately transpired, as only the U.S.S. Discovery's last-minute intervention prevented a Klingon strike force from obliterating the families who lived at the dilithium mining colony on Corvan II in "The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry." Briefing Discovery's crew in the aftermath of their journey to the Mirror Universe, Admiral Cornwell reported that 11,000 civilians died when the Klingons burned off Kelfour VI's atmosphere, while the few children who survived the Klingon fleet's pushes against the research outposts at Nivalla, Septra, and Iridin had been orphaned.

Posthumous Advice