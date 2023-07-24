Cause and Effect: The Star Trek: TNG Episode That Stuck with Me

This is the frenetic opening of "Cause and Effect," the 18th episode of the 5th season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. During the decades of seemingly endless syndication, I caught the odd episode here or there, but I don't recall ever seeing this one in its entirety again. And yet, that imagery of the shaking bridge being slowly engulfed by 90’s-era CGI flames and the pieces of the Enterprise blasting away into empty space again and again stuck with me long into adulthood. There are few programs that I can vividly recall the experience of the very first watch. What was it about this particular episode that got to me?

The Enterprise being destroyed is the most in-media-res opening possible. Translated to "in the middle of things," what we've actually just witnessed is "the end of things," if this were a linear story. But it's not. After the credits, the episode picks up at a familiar poker game. We assume we are at beginning as we follow Dr. Crusher through a seemingly routine day that includes minor incidents of déjà vu and odd phenomenon until Worf reports they have encountered a temporal disturbance off the port bow.

I knew it, thinks 12-year-old me, fists clenched. Of course, the way out must be time travel! There's an alternative timeline or a paradox we must avoid to prevent the ship's inevitable destruction. Otherwise, there wouldn't be a show next week — and we know there is.

This is not actually a time travel episode, at least not for our protagonists. This is a time-loop, a repetition of the same events (usually over 24 hours) in which the characters are trapped. It is often referred to as the Groundhog Day trope after the movie of the same name, which coincidentally was also released in 1992, though this plot device does pre-date the film.

The oldest generally accepted example is The Defence of Duffer's Drift, written in 1904 by British Major-General Ernest Dunlop Swinton under the amusing pseudonym Lt. Backsight Forethought. In this story, the protagonist dreams over and over of the same battle, learning more about tactics each time until the mission is successful. In some incarnations of the time-loop, characters can change prior events at will, like in the 1965 Japanese novel The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. Some stories use the time-loop as a trap within which the characters are deliberately being punished and must right a wrong to escape. There is even, of course, an entire Christmas-themed subgenre.

It is the storytelling that makes this episode so ingenious. You might think watching the same day unfold over and over would be unbearably repetitive. Fortunately, director Jonathan Frakes and writer Brandon Braga construct a puzzle of a plot that builds on the subtle changes in each repetition as the characters realize what the audience already knows and generates increasing suspense even as events repeat themselves.