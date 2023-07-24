How 'The Offspring' Perfectly Explores Gender and Choice

Lal is not gendered from the beginning of their existence but instead is granted the right to choose. From initially wishing to resemble Troi, it’s explained to Lal that they need to carve out their own unique identity, including their appearance. In these few scenes, Lal is given space to explore how they wish to identify. What felt remarkable to me was how simple the entire process is portrayed. Data and Troi discuss Lal’s gender identity as if it were just another aspect of growing up and figuring out who you are. Lal decides she wishes to identify as a human female, and from then on, her decision is respected.

As a young person growing up in the late '90s and early '00s, I never felt at ease. Being labeled as a girl came with a set of guidelines — a rulebook you could say — for how I should behave, what I should wear, the language I used, and what I should and shouldn’t show an interest in. It was jarring and uncomfortable to be constantly criticized by adults in my life for what was natural to me. When I conformed to their gender ideals, I was miserable. When I stood my ground, we clashed and I felt isolated and alone. Watching a rerun of “The Offspring” as a young teenager was a revelation. Those few scenes where Lal was given the space to choose how they identified had a massive impact on me. That one word hit home — choice.

In the episode, the process is matter-of-fact. Lal whittles down the choices to a handful before making their final decision. It’s approached as the norm and how everyone would and should react to their child exploring their gender identity. That’s what I love about Star Trek. There’s no great fanfare; this is just how it is. Everyone is accepted for who they are and how they feel inside and want to present themselves to others. There is no pressure to conform or look or act in a certain way. Every individual has the freedom to explore who they are and how they identify. No agenda; just love, tolerance, and acceptance. What a powerful message to send out to the world.