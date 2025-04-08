The Legacy of Gabriel Lorca

With the major caveat that Michael Burnham's accomplishments stemmed from her own dedication and perseverance, her respite from prison was nevertheless orchestrated by Lorca in 's "Context is for Kings."

Starfleet granted Lorca the ability to fight the war as he saw fit, and his attachment to the Mirror Universe's Michael Burnham motivated him to utilize his authority to conscript Prime Burnham into service aboard the Discovery.

The heights that Michael Burnham would go on to achieve in the 23rd and 32nd Centuries are well-documented, and we must stress once more that they are her successes, but Lorca's actions did open the door for her to return to Starfleet and fulfill her potential.

A Tardigrade's Tale