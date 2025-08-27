WARP FIVE: Strange New Worlds' Documentarian Questions Starfleet's Purpose

As Beto tries to understand why Starfleet would deliver a living "weapon of war" to a distant planet, Luken reflects on the predicament, "At the end of the day, though, it may seem wrong what they're doing, they're actually doing the right thing for this creature and for everyone involved."

"Again, Nyota is there bridging both sides of the coin," states Luken. "It was cool to get to see more of Starfleet; there's the military aspect and then the more valiant aspect of it. Obviously Beto resonates more with the emotional side of Starfleet, which is what we are seeing in this episode. How do we appease this situation that we find ourselves in? That is just inherently tough, but we must do what we got to do. That's growth, seeing both sides, which helps Beto understand much more about Starfleet, about all of the crew, and understand how these people carry weapons but also explore space."

"As he puts it, 'you're [still] a colonizer,'" he continues. "But when he sees their humanity, he starts to see that these are people who are doing the best they can't, and aren't we all like that at the end of the day?"

What brings this message home for Beto is seeing how both Spock and Uhura were both willing to risk brain damage, even death, to communicate with the Jikaru.

"That's where the change of perspective comes into play," notes Luken. "Knowing that these are not just people who blindly follow orders, but instead they are people who do so because they believe in it so much to the point that they are willing to risk their lives and their wellbeing for the mission. And again, family is all you have, that's where their perspective comes from. That's the moment of realization where he goes, 'This is not just people following things that they don't understand or that maybe they don't even agree with. These are people who genuinely believe that what they're doing is changing lives and they're bringing the best to the worlds that they visit.' He found respect in that. He found honor in that, and that was the pivotal moment for him. Things changed right there."

This episode felt like things converged for Luken — for his character Beto and for himself personally. "It was just such an experience," he shares. "As we were doing this, really see these human beings that I was working with, going through those things, and seeing it as Beto. To actually see these things happening, it changes you as the character, but it also changes you as the person. It was such a cathartic moment for me as an actor and the character to see everyone give their all. It was a very cool moment of intersection with Beto and myself."

