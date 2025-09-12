RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 310 - 'New Life and New Civilizations'

In the Enterprise's Sickbay, Scotty prepares to shut down the medical transporter so he can run a diagnostic sweep, but he notices odd residual pattern geometries. On Skygowan, the High Cleric states that Zeperez has come to deliver them to the gods. Back in Sickbay, a human pattern belonging to Ensign Dana Gamble — reconstructed from emergency backups — is discovered to have left the ship. In the High Chamber, Zeperez turns to reveal that he has taken Gamble's form!

Pike's senior officers converse in the Ready Room, where they assume the activation of Korby's emergency transponder is connected to the Vezda's whereabouts. Skygowan trades with the Orions and has a population largely hostile to the Federation, so Pike plans to dispatch a covert tactical landing party. Given her negative reaction to the Vezda, Batel feels the need to be on the mission, sensing that she is being pulled towards her destiny.

Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley and Dr. Joseph M'Benga distract the guards at the chamber entrance on Skygowan so Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh can incapacitate them with a . In the Science Lab, Spock and Scotty consult with Commander Pelia and Lt. George "Sam" Kirk about the Vezda's exploitation of inter-dimensional space, which allegedly folds along ley lines — including one that leads right to Skygowan. Scotty surmises these lanes could be "bus routes" for inter-dimensional travel. If true, the Vezda could access the Vadia IX prison from across deep space and unleash its brethren on Skygowan.