RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 309 - 'Terrarium'

A luminous being coalesces in front of her, identifying its people as the Metrons.***** Having inhabited this region of space since before humanity walked upright, the Metrons were curious about the humans and the Gorn. Deeming them to be two barbaric species determined to destroy the other, the Metrons forced them together with a need to survive as an experiment. The Metron explains that the Gorn kept Ortegas alive because it was lonely, while Ortegas managed to work past her pain and trauma.

The Metron sees this as a hopeful development, but Ortegas' fury is not quelled. La'An's violent response to the Gorn has caused the Metrons to realize they need more data to determine if the human and Gorn will ever find peace. The Metron states that Ortegas will not remember him and that the Metrons might need to reset the Federation's perception of the Gorn, as well. All Ortegas will recall is the time she spent bonding with the Gorn. The Metron waves his hand and allows the beam up to resume.

In Ortegas' quarters aboard the Enterprise, she expresses her appreciation for Uhura's dedication to finding her. Ortegas knows the Gorn saved her, describing both Gorn and the La'An as her friends. The lieutenant admits she doesn't know how to process that, but Uhura suggests that they both wanted to protect her. Uhura recommends that Ortegas remember the Gorn. After Uhura leaves, Ortegas turns to look at the piece she kept from the Gorn gameboard, displayed on a shelf alongside other precious memories and mementos.