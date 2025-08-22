Published Aug 22, 2025
RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 307 - 'What is Starfleet?'
Their job is to bring light, warmth, and life wherever they go.
SPOILER WARNING: This article contains story details and plot points for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
In the of , Lt. Commander James Kirk takes command of the captain's chair of the U.S.S. Farragut following a disastrous run in with a deadly Scavenger Ship that ends up capturing the Enterprise in its grasp.
Now, in Episode 7, "," the Enterprise escorts cargo to help a war-ravaged planet, but controversial truths about it cause Captain Pike and the crew to come under the scrutiny of investigative journalist Humberto "Beto" Ortegas filming the mission for his documentary.
- Umberto "Beto" Ortegas
- Christopher Pike
- Una Chin-Riley (Number One)
- La'An Noonien-Singh
- Erica Ortegas
- Spock
- Nyota Uhura
- Dr. Joseph M'Benga
- Christine Chapel
- Dr. Voor
- Dr. Gyud
- U.S.S. Enterprise
- Shuttle Galileo
In accordance with the United Federation of Planets "Freedom of Information Act," this documentary includes security footage that has been declassified by Starfleet Command in the spirit of transparency.
Humberto "Beto" Ortegas narrates over declassified security footage recorded aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. Beto questions what separates a Federation from an Empire, asking if Starfleet officers are explorers or soldiers.* As part of his "What is Starfleet?" documentary, Beto interviews Captain Christopher Pike and his crew about their lives in service to the Federation.
In his quarters, Lt. Spock recalls running away to the Plain of Blood as a child after his friend Surak was instructed not to associate with him. Young Spock attempted to cut away his human half with a Vantu blade. Speaking in her own quarters while working on her motorcycle, Lt. Erica Ortegas defends Starfleet's need to remain armed on its missions. Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh concurs, describing multiple injuries she sustained, including a slash from a Kolaran blade. Nevertheless, La'An emphasizes that Starfleet prioritizes exploration, classifying its weapons as defensive.
In the Ready Room, Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley assures Beto that Starfleet always has the interests of Federation and non-Federation worlds in mind. Meanwhile, after launching a devastating attack on Lutani VII, Kasar attempts to lay claim to the planet and its resources. Allowed to film Captain Pike's briefing for his story on the Enterprise,** Beto listens as Pike references a classified mission to transport cargo to Lutani VII. Despite past hostilities with the Lutani, the Enterprise will transport a Jikaru — classified as livestock — to be used in rebuilding efforts.
Beto follows his sister to the turbolift, where she insists that they are simply providing aid to a non-Federation world. Ensign Nyota Uhura notes that "jikaru" is the Lutani word for "starlight," and the ship travels to Tychus-B — the Jikaru's oceanic home — to retrieve one. The Jikaru exits the moon's containment field, but a Lutani scout ship opens fire on it. The creature emits a massive surge of radiation that disables the craft. As a Vulcan who practices the ancient meditation of Surak, Spock's increased esper sensitivity permits his mind melds to be more efficient, making him capable of sensing the Jikaru's aggression.
The Lutani pilot — Dr. Gyud — is beamed to the Enterprise's Sickbay, where she warns Dr. Joseph M'Benga and Nurse Christine Chapel not to use the jikaru with her dying words. Beto revisits M'Benga's redacted record from the Klingon War, indicating the doctor served in the Asymmetric Warfare Division of Starfleet Special Forces, had the codename "The Ghost," and participated in the development of Protocol 12 and the Battles of Chakana and J’Gal.
Beto shocks Uhura with the information that her Starfleet Academy classmate, Ensign Elena Cho, . The ship goes to Red Alert when the Jikaru — now viewed as a weapon — breaks orbit, as its evolved physiology allows it to act as a supercharged magnetosphere and use energized particles for propulsion. Its neural dampener was damaged in the battle, and the Jikaru emits a randomized electromagnetic field that blocks tractor beams and transporters.
In the Science Lab, Chapel remarks that the Jikaru's autonomic systems can manipulate and distribute energy, recognizing that the neural dampener is essentially a "shock collar." Uhura thinks they should try communicating with the Jikaru, and Spock explains he was able to sense the Jikaru's emotions. Pike and Number One confer in the Ready Room, determining that they have to obey orders, regardless of whether or not they like them.
New neural dampeners are loaded into photon torpedoes, but the attempt to deploy them results in the Jikaru damaging the Enterprise. Uhura meets with Beto, who perceives Starfleet as a colonizer transporting a weapon of war. Uhura realizes this conclusion is what Beto has been after all along. Returning to work, Uhura reports that — assisted by a neural amplifier — Spock can mind-meld with the Jikaru remotely.***
Aboard the Shuttle Galileo, Spock makes a connection with the Jikaru. Dr. Trunn Voor of the Lutani Institute of Science hails the Enterprise from his warship, which takes an aggressive posture towards the Jikaru. The creature responds in kind, and both Spock and Chapel are wounded as a result. According to new data, the Jikaru's brain chemistry has been artificially — and irreversibly — altered to focus solely violence and destruction, causing her pain. Uhura volunteers to undergo a neural link in order to contact the Jikaru, who communicates her desire for the Enterprise to attack her. Tired of being a weapon, she wants to find peace in death.****
Pike resolves to facilitate the act of mercy, and La’An fires a low-yield burst that convinces the Jikaru to follow the Enterprise. The captain promises the Jikaru that he will ensure her children on Tychus-B will remain unaltered and safe.
Speaking with Beto in Sickbay, Uhura outlines that Starfleet has the resources to help others. While it's important for Beto to ask questions and not accept anything blindly, Uhura posits that he came to the ship with a point to prove. The ensign believes Beto blames Starfleet for taking his sister away and nearly getting her killed.
Back on the Bridge, Pike tells Dr. Voor that he will be honoring the Jikaru's final wish, defending its status as an "emotional and intelligent" creature with a right to free will. The captain is shutting down the Lutani's metamorphosis program, and has been authorized to quarantine Tychus-B as a sanctuary world. The Enterprise escorts the Jikaru on its tragic trip into the system's sun.
In her quarters, Erica Ortegas tells her brother that joining Starfleet was something she could control when she was unable to prevent their mother from dying. However, brought back those feelings of fear.
Ortegas asserts that Starfleet is her family as much as Beto is. Other crew members share their experiences with Beto, relaying how joining Starfleet has given them a sense of belonging and a chance to better themselves.
Beto continues to narrate his documentary, announcing he has seen a side of Starfleet that he didn't expect. As the crew gathers for a joyful dinner in the captain's quarters, Beto considers that he has discovered what separates a Federation from an Empire, and a starship from a warship.
In response to his question, "What is Starfleet?," Uhura concludes that the people make Starfleet what it is, not the other way around.
* Star Trek Beyond — In discussion of Captain Edison's record, Scotty notes that Starfleet is not a military agency.
** "Demons" and "Terra Prime" — Gannet Brooks featured Captain Archer and his NX-01 crew as part of her Starfleet Intelligence cover.
*** "The Devil in the Dark" and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home — Spock has demonstrated the ability to mind-meld with non-humanoid beings on many occasions, including with the Horta and Gracie the whale, respectively.
**** "Death Wish" and "Half a Life" — The right to choose when to end one's own life was also explored with the Q known as Quinn in this Star Trek: Voyager episode and Dr. Timicin in this Star Trek: The Next Generation.
- Written by Kathryn Lyn & Alan B. McElroy
- Directed by Sharon Lewis