RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 307 - 'What is Starfleet?'

The Lutani pilot — Dr. Gyud — is beamed to the Enterprise's Sickbay, where she warns Dr. Joseph M'Benga and Nurse Christine Chapel not to use the jikaru with her dying words. Beto revisits M'Benga's redacted record from the Klingon War, indicating the doctor served in the Asymmetric Warfare Division of Starfleet Special Forces, had the codename "The Ghost," and participated in the development of Protocol 12 and the Battles of Chakana and J’Gal.

Beto shocks Uhura with the information that her Starfleet Academy classmate, Ensign Elena Cho, . The ship goes to Red Alert when the Jikaru — now viewed as a weapon — breaks orbit, as its evolved physiology allows it to act as a supercharged magnetosphere and use energized particles for propulsion. Its neural dampener was damaged in the battle, and the Jikaru emits a randomized electromagnetic field that blocks tractor beams and transporters.

In the Science Lab, Chapel remarks that the Jikaru's autonomic systems can manipulate and distribute energy, recognizing that the neural dampener is essentially a "shock collar." Uhura thinks they should try communicating with the Jikaru, and Spock explains he was able to sense the Jikaru's emotions. Pike and Number One confer in the Ready Room, determining that they have to obey orders, regardless of whether or not they like them.

New neural dampeners are loaded into photon torpedoes, but the attempt to deploy them results in the Jikaru damaging the Enterprise. Uhura meets with Beto, who perceives Starfleet as a colonizer transporting a weapon of war. Uhura realizes this conclusion is what Beto has been after all along. Returning to work, Uhura reports that — assisted by a neural amplifier — Spock can mind-meld with the Jikaru remotely.***