Published Apr 7, 2025
Trelane's Jacket: Its Trek Through Hollywood
How one costume jacket made the Hollywood rounds from Gilligan's Island to The Monkees.
Television viewers watching their favorite shows during January and February 1967 might have had a sense of triple déjà vu. Popular sitcoms Gilligan's Island and The Monkees, along with , then in the middle of its first season, all used the same, memorable costume.
Star Trek fans may know it best as 'General' Trelane's cloak and jacket from "."
The costume was not designed by .
Rather, as a time and cost saver, the exquisite costume worn by actor William Campbell in his portrayal of Trelane was rented from the Western Costume Company. The company, founded in 1912 by L.L. Burns, is still in business today and has designed and supplied costumes used in many of Hollywood's most famous films, including True Grit, The Ten Commandments, and Titanic. As such, there were multiple versions of the Trelane costume used in many productions in addition to Star Trek.
During that winter of 1967, the costume was featured heavily on television shows. Star Trek was the first to use it that season, featuring both the cloak and the long jacket worn by Trelane as he fancied himself a military leader.
Pioneering fans that William Campbell so loved playing the role of Trelane that he was given a version of the jacket purchased from the Western Costume Company by a fan at Equicon one year.
Eleven days later, the cloak portion of the costume would appear again on Gilligan's Island. In the January 23, 1967, episode "Lovey's Secret Admirer," Mrs. Howell and her husband have a disagreement, which leads her to have a dream where she is Cinderella.
Dressed as a handsome prince, Thurston Howell III dons the cloak from the same costume group that was worn by Trelane. Also of note is that Gilligan's costume for his Fairy Godfather dream role in that same episode would be reused as the costume worn by Korob, played by Theo Marcuse, about 10 months later in the Star Trek episode, "."
The long jacket worn by Trelane would again surface on the February 6, 1967, episode of The Monkees, also airing on NBC. The episode was "The Prince and the Paupers," whose plot was inspired by the 1881 novel The Prince and the Pauper by Mark Twain (who, as we all know, time travels to the 24th Century in the episode ""!).
In the episode, Davy changes places with his duplicate, the Prince Ludlow, who must marry soon to keep his title. Michael Nesmith's character Mike and the real Prince's butler wear the Trelane jacket, sometimes on-screen together at the same time.
In future articles, we will continue to explore the re-use of TOS costumes and props on other shows, a trend that continued for many years… including the famous re-use of Colonel Green's costume from "" as Mork's spacesuit on Mork & Mindy.
Until then, live long and prosper, and Na-nu! Na-nu!