Julian Bashir Helped Me Make Trek My Own

Bashir's pre and post-transition senses of self lie in the child he was versus the man he is now. He even arguably has what the trans community calls a deadname, a birth name that is no longer used in favor of a chosen name that better reflects someone's gender. In an argument with his parents in Season 5, Bashir reveals he stopped going by the nickname his parents used, Jules, as a teenager after he learned he was an Augment. When his parents finally address him as Julian, it's framed as a healing moment where they finally see Bashir for who he says he is instead of who they wished he would be. The reconciliation of different identities that Dax is adept in solving comes much later and with much more difficulty for Bashir, and he perceives her self-assurance as a beacon.

While he never does enter into a romantic relationship with Jadzia, these connections crop up again in two other relationships of his down the line. In Season 7's " ," Bashir's short-lived whirlwind romance with fellow Augment Sarina is based entirely in the joy of being seen for who he is without having to explain himself. He tells O'Brien that it's something he has long fantasized about, being with someone like himself and living a normal life, and he is devastated when he moves too fast and they are forced to break it off. There is a sense of inopportune timing in both relationships regarding where each of them is in their lives — the "trans elder" Jadzia is not at all the right match for a closeted Bashir, nor is a Bashir that has been out for a few years a good fit for Sarina, who is just learning how to live outside an institution.