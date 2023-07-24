Who is Star Trek: Voyager's Kes?

This episode was really about the discovery of a Romulan guarded wormhole that led to the Alpha Quadrant, but the B-story made it a big one for Kes and The Doctor.

Long before the mobile emitter, and long before he was included in briefings, The Doctor was stuck in Sickbay with a crew that viewed him as a piece of equipment. He was left on for hours with nothing to do, turned off when he was in the middle of researching treatments, spoken about as if he wasn't in the room, and treated with disdain by the crew members he cared for. And Kes was the only one to notice. Not only did she notice, she lobbied Captain Janeway on his behalf, tapping into one of Star Trek's biggest themes — who counts as a person?

Janeway was initially resistant, but Kes was convincing, and in the end, Janeway gave The Doctor autonomy over his program and asked what else he needed to perform his very essential duties. And Kes also convinced The Doctor himself that he didn't have to just accept things as they were, that he was entitled to expect better.

At the same time, we learned that Kes has an eidetic memory and an aptitude for medical science. Two years old? Pshaw.

