Published Mar 24, 2025
Jett Reno's Cheat Sheet for Surviving in Starfleet
In celebration of Tig Notaro's birthday, we're looking at Reno's most memorable pieces of advice.
As a Starfleet officer who survived everything from battles against the Klingons and Control to encounters with Species 10-C and the Breen, Commander Jett Reno accumulated a wealth of knowledge which helped her thrive as a starship engineer. Luckily, Reno remained ready to share her wisdom and impart life lessons upon her friends and crewmates.
Considering signing up to serve aboard the U.S.S. Discovery? Grab a PADD and take note of Reno's most memorable pieces of advice.
Everybody Loves a Nickname
Handing out nicknames lets those around you know that you care, even if you can't remember their actual name. When an ensign named Gene received the unenviable task of cleaning up Captain Leland's gooey remains in 's "Far From Home," Reno helped him feel welcome by assigning him the moniker, "Hazmat."
Even senior officer's needed a friendly morale boost every now and then, and Reno was quick to oblige. In the same episode, Reno calmed a pained Paul Stamets by lovingly crowning him "Cranky Pants" and "Bobcat." Given this predilection for clever appellations, Captain Saru's disclosure in "" that Reno had concocted his "Action Saru" nickname was not entirely unexpected.
Snacks Are Essential
It doesn't matter if you have just traveled 930 years into the future or found yourself imprisoned by a rogue Risan scientist, you always have time for a snack. Starved by her trip through the wormhole, Reno weathered her introductory interrogation at Federation Headquarters by requesting some chips to nibble on in "."
Reno also kept her energy up with black licorice, as she defied Engineering's "no food" policy by enjoying the candy — which she deemed to be "practically an accessory" in "" — while on duty. Her affinity for the treat had a tactical benefit as well, providing her with the glycyrrhizic acid necessary to conduct electricity and power her communicator chip in "Species Ten-C."
Always Be Observant
A keen eye for detail will serve you well, and it could even prevent you from accidentally vaporizing the colleagues who are coming to your rescue. Reno's ability to take notice of the Federation insignia worn by an away team led by Captain Christopher Pike gave her the foresight to guide them around the booby traps she had set up on the U.S.S. Hiawatha in "Brother." Having been stranded within the starship's wreckage for over 10 months and cut off from news of any kind, she based her deduction that Starfleet had avoided losing the war by noting that her saviors were not carrying bat'leths or speaking Klingon.
Those same powers of observation displayed their usefulness in "," when Reno's vigilant nature allowed her to spy on Ruon Tarka's calculations and realize he had been holding back the full truth about his plan to steal the Dark Matter Anomaly's energy source.
Innovation Is Your Ally
When you don't have the necessary tools to complete an important job, learn how to make them. That's precisely what Reno did when she was marooned on the Hiawatha in "Brother," as she treated a patient in dire need of a transplant by piggybacking their heart to a dead Bolian.
Not long after, Reno attested that she could fix things — including analogies — with duct tape, going so far as to utilize a piece of gum to repair Discovery's systems in "An Obol for Charon."
Despite being an "engineer, not a surgeon," Reno accomplished another medical miracle during Sylvia Tilly's contact with the jahSepp, supplying Paul Stamets with an unorthodox means to insert a cortical implant into Tilly's head — or, as Reno put it, "drilling a hole in her skull." Stamets scoffed at her suggestion to use an engineering drill in the process, but Reno countered that she might be able to fix her up with duct tape afterward.
Take Risks…
As Captain James T. Kirk famously said, "Risk is our business." Reno was never afraid to seize the day and put her own well-being on the line to advance the mission or protect her friends. Needing to speed up the charging process for a Klingon time crystal in "," the commander braved exposure to visions of the future — which she described as having the potential to make one's head explode — in order to have the crystal prepped for Michael Burnham's Red Angel suit.
In the ultimate display of loyalty and heroism, Reno remained with Discovery during its jump into an unknown future, preventing Control from wiping out all sentient life and guaranteeing that Burnham would have to make the leap alone in "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2."
…But Know Your Limits
Even a miracle worker must recognize when their circumstances have exceeded their expertise. Paying a visit to Engineering in "," Reno voiced her skepticism about Discovery's spore drive, unaware how a "greenhouse" could be "critical" or "propulsive." She ultimately confessed, "What do I know? I'm just a gearhead, not a farmer."
In the third season episode "," when Reno's chaotic collaboration with Stamets and Tilly impressed 32nd Century Starfleet Lieutenant Audrey Willa, Reno nevertheless acknowledged that "dysfunction is the team." Maintaining such a level of self-awareness about your own limits — even when the outcome is positive — will keep you grounded. Plus, being able to defy other officers' low expectations is a nice bonus.
Don't Be Afraid to Ask for Help
In addition to knowing one's limits, a willingness to accept assistance is a sign of a Starfleet veteran. As highlighted in "," this encompassed an aptitude for delegating certain duties to other officers.
When Stamets continued to stress over previous assignments after being ordered to focus on a time crystal, Reno bluntly insisted, "Those are somebody else's problems now."
Help can also come in a more direct form, such as her pursuit of Dr. Culber's opinion on a hangnail in the same episode. That endeavor was itself a plea to enlist the physician's aid in motivating Stamets. And, as was the case in "Far From Home," she genuinely allowed Culber to treat injuries she sustained in the line of duty.
Speak Plainly to Be Understood
In the heat of the moment, technobabble can lead to miscommunication and confusion, so don't hesitate to be forthright with your observations and input, regardless of rank or status. Reno mastered this skill.
During the battle against Control in "," Saru ordered Tilly to accompany Reno and make sure the time crystal reached Michael Burnham. Reno translated the command, clarifying that "he means in case one of us gets dead along the way." The Kelpien directed her to hurry, prompting Reno to reply, "I'm going, I'm going. Get off my ass!" Quickly realizing a need for decorum on the Bridge, she added, "Sir! Get off my ass, sir." Even when speaking freely, Reno understood that there was nothing wrong with showing respect for the chain of command.
Resumés Are Meant to be Embellished
Have a background in moving hard-to-find folios for a shady archivist? Well, it doesn't hurt to embellish your occupational history and reframe that job title as a "rare and antiquarian bookseller."
Padding your resumé lets you stand out among a crowded field of qualified Starfleet officers, but there's no harm in holding some legitimate experience, as well. In "," Reno revealed that she had pursued a host of eclectic roles, adding manuscript smuggler, VIP shuttle pilot, deep mercury welder, and bartender as trades she plied before dedicating herself to Starfleet.
Live to Serve
From "Far from Home" to "," Reno mentioned her "I live to serve" mantra on more than one occasion, and she embodied that philosophy with each ingenious solution she devised and every repair she completed. It also meant Reno never shied away from being there to offer words of advice to Stamets, Book, Adira Tal, and other members of the crew. And, sometimes, she fulfilled the sentiment in quite the literal sense. Having tended bar at a cozy little dive on Ashalon IV in her youth, Reno was no stranger to picking up a guest shift at Red's Lounge and serving up her infamous drink, a "Seven of Limes."
When you share an assignment with Jett Reno, you can count on three things, at the very least: you'll always have a friend, your ship will run smoothly, and she's sure to make your missions more interesting.