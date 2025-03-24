Jett Reno's Cheat Sheet for Surviving in Starfleet

When you don't have the necessary tools to complete an important job, learn how to make them. That's precisely what Reno did when she was marooned on the Hiawatha in "Brother," as she treated a patient in dire need of a transplant by piggybacking their heart to a dead Bolian.

Not long after, Reno attested that she could fix things — including analogies — with duct tape, going so far as to utilize a piece of gum to repair Discovery's systems in "An Obol for Charon."

Despite being an "engineer, not a surgeon," Reno accomplished another medical miracle during Sylvia Tilly's contact with the jahSepp, supplying Paul Stamets with an unorthodox means to insert a cortical implant into Tilly's head — or, as Reno put it, "drilling a hole in her skull." Stamets scoffed at her suggestion to use an engineering drill in the process, but Reno countered that she might be able to fix her up with duct tape afterward.

Take Risks…