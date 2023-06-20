Skip to main content
Search
Assemble Your Dream Crew!
Assemble Your Dream Crew!

Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

Customize My Profile
Christopher Pike, Una Chin-Riley (Number One), and Spock walk down a corridor of the U.S.S. Enterprise as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
3 seasons

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster

Season 3

Synopsis

In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

Watch the Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Key art for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 showing Captain Christopher Pike, the crew and the U.S.S. Enterprise arranged in a multi-color triangular shape
Key art for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 showing Captain Christopher Pike, the crew and the U.S.S. Enterprise arranged in a multi-color triangular shape

Season 2

Synopsis

Season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finds the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronting increasingly dangerous stakes, exploring uncharted territories, and encountering new life and civilizations. The crew will embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies.

Watch the Official Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Key Art for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 showing Captain Pike and the crew on the surface of a Strange New World with the U.S.S. Enterprise behind them and several moons and planets in the sky.
Key Art for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 showing Captain Pike and the crew on the surface of a Strange New World with the U.S.S. Enterprise behind them and several moons and planets in the sky.

Season 1

Synopsis

The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Watch the Official Season 1 Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Cast of Characters

    • Captain Christopher Pike on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise as seen on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
      Christopher Pike
    • Una Chin-Riley, Number One of the U.S.S. Enterprise, stands on the bridge as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
      Una Chin-Riley
    • Spock, as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
      Spock
    • Ensign Nyota Uhura on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
      Nyota Uhura
    • Christine Chapel, as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1
      Christine Chapel
    • La'An Noonien-Singh, as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1
      La'An Noonien-Singh
    • Erica Ortegas, as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1
      Erica Ortegas
    • Chief Medical Officer, Joseph M’Benga, stands in the medical bay of the U.S.S. Enterprise as seen on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
      Joseph M’Benga
    • James T. Kirk stands on the bridge as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
      James T. Kirk
    • Pelia, as seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2
      Pelia

Latest

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Everything You Need To Know
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Everything You Need To Know
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Everything You Need To Know

Well, this is a fun one

Read Now

Latest Videos

Latest Galleries

Star Trek Federation Logo

Boldly Go: Subscribe Now