WARP FIVE: Strange New Worlds Director Puts Kirk in the Captain's Chair

"We went very deep with the character," continues Weiss. "I even made a graph of his arc as a leader and what that means. As a director, I very much related to this idea of being a captain, because nobody teaches you how to do it. You learn by doing, and you make a lot of mistakes along the way. I really tried to use the personal to be universal."

"Paul was amazing," says Weiss. "He worked so hard. We rehearsed a lot. We rehearsed with Ethan [Peck], we rehearsed with Anson [Mount]. That last scene with him and Anson was so, so beautiful. They were both so vulnerable and they have so much respect for each other. I loved being able to direct those important scenes between Kirk and Spock, and Kirk and Pike. I'm just so honored I got to do that."

Speaking on how this episode demonstrated glimpses of the future Captain Kirk we'll see in The Original Series, Weiss notes, "That's what I tried to do; that you see his personality. A big core of why [TOS] Kirk is so fabulous is it's about his intuition. This episode shows that while he doesn't have much experience and he's got a lot to learn, what he does have is a really good intuition. When Spock reminds him to listen to that, that's when things start to turn around. It's a nice thing that we were able to sort of cement that in the canon of Star Trek."

On the Visual Element of Kirk's Captaincy