RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 305 - 'Through the Lens of Time'

In the U.S.S. Enterprise's Sickbay, Ensign Dana Gamble expresses excitement over Dr. Roger Korby's work on molecular memory and corporeal transference, especially its impact on how mortality is viewed. In one of the ship's corridors, Korby converses with Nurse Christine Chapel, emphasizing how sacred the heritage site they're about to explore is to the local population.

Chapel eases Korby's nerves before catching Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh coming off the turbolift to discuss the security officer's newfound romance with Lt. Spock. Hesitant to chat, La'An declares that she and Spock aren't attaching any labels to their relationship. In Sickbay, Dr. Joseph M'Benga visits with Captain Marie Batel, who is grateful for her ongoing recovery from the Gorn infestation. M'Benga thrills Gamble with the news that he'll be going on his first official research mission to Vadia Nine.

Elsewhere on the Enterprise, Chapel shares an awkward conversation with Spock regarding Korby's dig. In the Ready Room, Chapel mentions that Vadia Nine's M'Kroon overseers have declined Federation membership and will only allow a small landing party. Captain Christopher Pike gets distracted by the vidcam drone that Lt. Erica Ortegas' brother Beto is using to film his documentary to commemorate the Federation's centennial.