RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 306 - 'The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail'

As the U.S.S. Farragut prepares to conduct a planetary survey of Helicon Gamma, Lt. Commander James T. Kirk details his belief that Captain V'Rel has an aversion to risk* in his first officer’s personal log. On the Bridge, V’Rel denies Kirk's request to send an away team to the planet. Suddenly, an unknown force creates a seismic disturbance that tears through Helicon Gamma and throws debris at the Farragut, damaging the ship and severely wounding V'Rel.

Kirk takes command and sends a distress call that brings the U.S.S. Enterprise to the scene. An away team beams over to assist the Farragut. As Nurse Christine Chapel heads to Sickbay and finds V'Rel being treated for a cerebral contusion, Lt. Spock leads Ensign Nyota Uhura and Lt. La’An Noonien-Singh to rendezvous with Kirk on the Bridge. Uhura overcomes a communications jam by achieving line-of-sight comms with Enterprise, allowing Kirk to contact Captain Christopher Pike and explain that a massive starship had targeted the planet with a focused gravitational beam.

Shortly after Pike orders a full evacuation of the Farragut, his signal is cut off by the return of the mystery vessel. The Enterprise engages with phasers, but the unknown foe latches on and pulls the Federation flagship into its sizable interior. Kirk and those aboard the Farragut watch as the vessel goes to warp. With Captain V'Rel aboard the Enterprise for treatment, Kirk is now captain of the Farragut.