The Tragedy of Philippa Georgiou and San's Love Story

Reflecting on their relationship, Yeoh reveals how Georgiou has been living her life defensively believing every action is a means to defend herself, "That's always been the way she has been living her life and her existence has been about that. It got to a point, especially when San killed himself, because he did not want to be part of that, that it was like, 'How can you do that to me? You're the only one in this whole place that I have love feelings for. And I'm not allowed to show it, but I have them and I understand I have them.' And she's almost like, 'You are betraying me by killing yourself and doing all that.'"

"When she found out it was San, she wanted to save him because she has been saved," continues Yeoh. "She has been given a second chance. She believed, at that point, in second chances. She believes. Honestly, she did and even at the risk of her own life. With Star Trek: Section 31, she has come almost to her full circle where she understands and she feels, 'What is humanity? What needs to be done?' It's not just about you and what you want. That is about not just the people that you love, but in general. There are so many people or the whole planet, the universe, that needs your help or needs you to do the right thing."

"When you see San and her, that fight is high intensity emotion where she is like, 'I don't want to fight you, because we were there together at the beginning and I don't want to see you end up like me. Why did you change? Because you were the one who had humanity, you couldn't kill your family. And that was the worst. You didn't kill them, but they were still all killed. So at the end of the day, she's trying to tell him, 'There is no good tyrant. It doesn't work like that. So you can't destroy everything and expect to everybody else to listen to you.' That's like starting it all back from square one. In that way, it was how these two who loved each other so much, how can they [come together]. But San had been living with that hell and hatred for so long, it was almost like role reversal. Someone who was so kind and wanting to do the right thing flipped to the other side. And she was desperately, desperately trying to persuade him to come back to her and it was hard. I mean, when we were filming that particular scene, it was hard for that kind of emotion to how he had to die and that was the only way to move forward."