Rachel Garrett: From Section 31 to the Enterprise

In Section 31, Philippa Georgiou quips, "Who did you piss off to get stuck in black ops?" However, Garrett's time spent detailing the team's mission is critical to her growth, as she's promoted to Lieutenant Commander by the end of the film.

Speaking to StarTrek.com, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman gives us insight on the decision to incorporate Garrett into the story, "It was daunting because 'Yesterday's Enterprise' is so beloved, but we credit Craig Sweeny for this. What was interesting was the idea that you're meeting a proto-captain. Rachel Garrett, she's not yet a captain."

"This story and this adventure is something that begins to shift her perspective about sacrifice particularly and what it means to be a captain and what it means to be a leader. She comes in with, I think, a fairly typical Starfleet view. It's very black and white. It's very by-the-book, it's very rules-focused."

"Through the experience of meeting Georgiou and working with the Section 31 team, she begins to understand that truth and the ability to do the right thing often lives in a gray area," explains Kurtzman. "That it isn't always covered by Starfleet. Starfleet represents the best of us. It represents the thing we aspire to be, but it can't always solve the problem. So you need Section 31 and you need people like the team in Section 31 to be able to allow Starfleet to be what it is."