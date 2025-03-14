Published Mar 14, 2025
The Mystifying Deltan Species
Star Trek: Section 31's Humberly Gonzalez offers insight to Deltans and her experience on the film.
Deltans first appeared in the Star Trek universe with the 1979 release of with the character Lt. Ilia.
Hailing from Delta IV, the usually bald species is known for being highly developed in the arena of sexuality. As a result, they're required to take an Oath of Celibacy upon joining Starfleet so they do not take advantage of other species.
Over 40 years later, Deltans still remain as mysterious as they are charming. With 's release earlier this year, we get to know the species a hair more with a brand-new character.
Section 31's Melle
Melle, played by Humberly Gonzalez, is an operative on Alok Sahar's team. While most Deltans take an oath of celibacy upon joining Starfleet, Melle uses her irresistible magnetism for Section 31's benefit.
In addition to that, Melle uses her emphatic abilities to calm down fellow operative Fuzz when he's extremely agitated.
Gonzalez shares, "[The EPs] and I talked about what's her intention and role on the team, and I have a little booklet where I have all that written down. Melle's looking to break the rules and not be the conservative, rule-abiding Deltans as we've seen them. She felt her powers were under-appreciated and she could be even more if she broke out of these chains she was being tied to."
The actress also offers another perspective on the species and Melle's desire to be a part of Section 31, "I think being a Deltan might be a lonely place if you're separate in relationships and all that from others. She was seeking community and she was seeking being purposeful with teammates as to not be alone."
"She's a thrill seeker and she's someone that doesn't want to be bored," continues Gonzalez. "She moves fast and wants to be in all the action. Naturally, she wanted to be part of Section 31. She was committed to being a part of it, in part to overcome being a bit of a loner [as a Deltan]."
Fight Like A Deltan
Melle proves that there is more to Deltans than just their seductive and empathetic abilities. In The Baraam, Melle ends up getting physical as she engages the masked intruder who's gotten their hands on a bioweapons creation.
On getting to demonstrate some physicality, Gonzalez notes, "It was fun because we got to work out what that fight meant and how Melle would fight using her Deltan powers, combining seduction with strength."
"I really love that one of the things we said was when she's about to be taken from this world, she wasn't just going to give up," adds Gonzalez. "She is screaming at the end, and it's still this thing of you're not going to take who I am. Just developing that with the stunt team, I really enjoyed it. I love telling a story through fighting. There's always intentionality."
Resistance to Their Charm
In Section 31, we also learn that Chameloids are the only species in the galaxy immune to Deltan sexual attraction. That's how Philippa Georgiou knew Quasi's flirting with Melle in her Baraam was a cover.
We learn more of Quasi, the Chameloid agent, and Melle's relationship from Rachel Garrett's observation that he was ineffective at making choices without Melle around.
Offering more glimpses, Gonzalez reveals, "Because Chameloids can't be Deltan-ized I think Melle feels really seen by Quasi because there's no BS. She doesn't have to lure you into anything. What you see is what you get with us."
"Our relationship was based on truth and we could call each other out in a way that nobody else can because you can manipulate them," adds Gonzalez. "When you can't be manipulated, all you get is authenticity. So Quasi and Melle were binded by that. That's why he always kind of brings her up and I'm like, 'Yes, avenge me.' But it's something that it's little moments of noticing they've been working together for a while. You do get to see these relationships that even if you don't see their backstory; I hope you feel it."
Recognizing what her role adds to the universe, Gonzalez states, "The curiosity around the story or who you play [along the Star Trek audience] is really beautiful. I love being a part of anything that creates unity and community. So to even be a small part of that is really special."