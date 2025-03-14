The Mystifying Deltan Species

Melle, played by Humberly Gonzalez, is an operative on Alok Sahar's team. While most Deltans take an oath of celibacy upon joining Starfleet, Melle uses her irresistible magnetism for Section 31's benefit.

In addition to that, Melle uses her emphatic abilities to calm down fellow operative Fuzz when he's extremely agitated.

Gonzalez shares, "[The EPs] and I talked about what's her intention and role on the team, and I have a little booklet where I have all that written down. Melle's looking to break the rules and not be the conservative, rule-abiding Deltans as we've seen them. She felt her powers were under-appreciated and she could be even more if she broke out of these chains she was being tied to."

The actress also offers another perspective on the species and Melle's desire to be a part of Section 31, "I think being a Deltan might be a lonely place if you're separate in relationships and all that from others. She was seeking community and she was seeking being purposeful with teammates as to not be alone."

"She's a thrill seeker and she's someone that doesn't want to be bored," continues Gonzalez. "She moves fast and wants to be in all the action. Naturally, she wanted to be part of Section 31. She was committed to being a part of it, in part to overcome being a bit of a loner [as a Deltan]."

Fight Like A Deltan