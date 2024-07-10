The Star Trek Universe Returns to San Diego Comic-Con

Star Trek returns to San Diego Comic-Con with unforgettable panels from fan-favorite series and franchises, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations and reveals fans won’t want to miss.

STAR TREK PANELS

STAR TREK UNIVERSE PANEL

Saturday, July 27, 1:45-3:15 PM PT, Hall H

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel heads back to Hall H featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with cast and producers from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and Star Trek: Section 31! Moderated by award-winning filmmaker, director and executive producer Justin Simien.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast members scheduled to appear include Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers.

cast members scheduled to appear include Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers. Star Trek: Lower Decks will feature voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell, along with creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

will feature voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell, along with creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will feature executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

will feature executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Star Trek: Section 31 will have its Hall H debut with cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, and Kacey Rohl, along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY PANEL

Sunday, July 28, 10:00-11:00 AM PT, Room 6DE

CBS Studios invites you to a special screening of a Season 2 episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, followed by an exclusive conversation with Star Trek legend and voice actor Kate Mulgrew, voice actor Brett Gray and executive producers Kevin & Dan Hageman to discuss the new season currently streaming on Netflix. Moderated by Ryan Britt, editor at Inverse, the panel will also include a special giveaway item.

ACTIVATIONS

STAR TREK MENAGERIE BOOTH

Booth #3529

Behold the Star Trek Menagerie booth on the convention floor, displaying creatures across renowned Star Trek properties. Come one and all to get an up-close look at exciting specimens from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: The Original Series, and more! Become part of the Menagerie yourself as you enter the human display for an immersive photo opportunity. An SDCC badge is required for entry.

THE LODGE

Wednesday, July 24 - Sunday, July 28, 340 Fifth Ave

In addition to the panel, Paramount+'s The Lodge returns with the ultimate fan experience, immersing attendees in themed activations featuring popular movies and shows. The Paramount Passport will also be available again this year, inviting attendees to participate in a city-wide digital scavenger hunt to earn limited edition prizes. The celebrations kick off on Wednesday, July 24 through Sunday, July 28. The Lodge is not an official SDCC activation, therefore no badge is required for entry.