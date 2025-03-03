Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Mar 3, 2025

    Production on Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Officially Underway

    Series stars shared a photo from set!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'

    StarTrek.com

    Report to the Bridge!

    Production is officially underway now on Season 4 of , with the first image shared from set below, featuring Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), and Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike).

    Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), and Anson Mount (Christopher Pike) holding a clapboard pose for a photo on the bridge set of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    StarTrek.com

    Previously, it was revealed that the third season, set to debut in 2025, will feature guest casting of and (Jumanji: The Next Level).

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.

    Watch the first two seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds now!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

