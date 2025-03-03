Published Mar 3, 2025
Production on Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Officially Underway
Series stars shared a photo from set!
Report to the Bridge!
Production is officially underway now on Season 4 of , with the first image shared from set below, featuring Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), and Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike).
Previously, it was revealed that the third season, set to debut in 2025, will feature guest casting of and (Jumanji: The Next Level).
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.