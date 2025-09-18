Published Sep 18, 2025
The Star Trek Universe Returns to New York Comic Con 2025
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to beam in to convention floor with immersive, interactive cadet training experience.
CBS Studios is back at New York Comic Con, offering exclusive first looks, panel discussions, screenings and unique fan experiences. Attendees can look forward to exciting presentations from the Star Trek universe.
Star Trek Universe Panel
Saturday, October 11, 3:15 - 4:15 pm ET, Empire Stage
The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to New York Comic Con, featuring exclusive sneak peeks and conversations with cast members and producers from the Paramount+ Original Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the upcoming new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Plus, more exciting reveals and surprises for fans in attendance that you won’t want to miss!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast members scheduled to appear include Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Martin Quinn alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner with Paul Giamatti along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Interactive Experience (Booth 1723)
Thursday, October 9 through Saturday, October 11, 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, ET
Sunday, October 12, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, ET
To celebrate the upcoming original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Paramount+ is bringing an immersive, interactive experience to New York Comic Con where fans and newcomers alike can step into the role of a cadet-in-training. Each person will receive a personalized ID badge to track their progress as they tackle various hands-on challenges that put their skills to the test. At the end of the training program, participants are given a recommended discipline path for their future at the Academy, and walk away with an exclusive Star Trek: Starfleet Academy giveaway.