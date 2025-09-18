The Star Trek Universe Returns to New York Comic Con 2025

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to New York Comic Con, featuring exclusive sneak peeks and conversations with cast members and producers from the Paramount+ Original Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the upcoming new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Plus, more exciting reveals and surprises for fans in attendance that you won’t want to miss!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast members scheduled to appear include Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Martin Quinn alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner with Paul Giamatti along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Interactive Experience (Booth 1723)

Thursday, October 9 through Saturday, October 11, 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, ET

Sunday, October 12, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, ET