    News

    Published Sep 8, 2025

    Star Trek Boldly Goes into its 60th Year with Fan-Centric Anniversary Celebrations Throughout 2026

    'Star Trek: Scouts' and 'Star Trek: Khan' premiere today in honor of Star Trek Day!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    LCARs screen with Star Trek 60 logo

    StarTrek.com

    The year of 2026 marks a historic chapter for Star Trek as the legendary franchise will celebrate its 60th anniversary on next year's Star Trek Day (Sept. 8, 2026).

    Today, in celebration of this year's Star Trek Day, it was announced that the 60th celebrations will officially begin in January 2026, featuring notable partnerships, new launches and memorable moments throughout the year.

    The 60th anniversary celebrates "Space for Everybody," extending an open invitation to celebrate the future that Star Trek aspires to – a future of HOPE, a future of EXPLORATION and a future where we rise to the challenge to BE BOLD. Additional news and announcements for the 60th will be revealed at a later date.

    Star Trek Float at Rose Parade®

    Star Trek will kick off the yearlong celebrations on Jan. 1 with a customized float at the Rose Parade®, the annual New Year's Day tradition in Pasadena, Calif. The spectacular event, which features elaborate flower-covered floats, spirited marching bands and more all traveling along a multi-mile route, is attended by thousands and streamed by millions internationally, as it is then followed by the popular college football Rose Bowl Game.

    Star Trek's innovative float design will reflect values of hope, inclusivity, exploration, and unity, and will spotlight the upcoming new series while honoring 60 years of Star Trek.

    More Star Trek Coming to Paramount+

    The highly anticipated is set to launch in early 2026. The series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. Academy Award winner Holly Hunter stars as the Chancellor of the Starfleet Academy and the Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, with Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti recurring as the season's villain.

    'New Life and New Civilizations'

    "New Life and New Civilizations"

    StarTrek.com

    Critically acclaimed wraps up this week with an exciting Season 3 finale episode on Thursday, Sept. 11, streaming on Paramount+, and fans can expect more thrilling adventures with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise with the upcoming Seasons 4 and 5.

    DoSomething x "Boldly Go Green"

    “Star Trek” will partner with DoSomething, the national hub for youth-centered leadership and service, to boldly go into 2026 with “Boldly Go Green,” a new campaign centered around making an environmental impact in multiple locations in celebration of STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY and “Star Trek’s” 60th anniversary.

    Star Trek and the Lego Group Tease Exciting New Partnership

    Announced earlier this morning, the Lego Group and Paramount announced their first-ever collaboration to bring the iconic world of Star Trek to life in LEGO® brick form.

    The LEGO Group and Star Trek have strong shared values of imagination, exploration and building a better tomorrow, making this an ideal partnership for fans of all ages. More details will be revealed soon, with a first look teaser video available above.

    Star Trek Digital Comics with Webtoon

    Star Trek will enter the digital comic space with WEBTOON in 2026, engaging their audience of approximately 155 million monthly active users across 150+ countries, connecting with new audiences by launching original stories that touch on universal genres and themes based in the world of Star Trek.

    All-New Original Star Trek: Scouts Launches on YouTube Today

    Launching today is Star Trek: Scouts, a brand-new, original animated YouTube-first series that marks the first preschool extension of the Star Trek franchise.

    Developed and produced by Nickelodeon Digital Studio in association with CBS Studios, Star Trek: Scouts follows three 8-year-old friends — JR, Sprocket and Roo — as they train to become future Starfleet Explorers by going on epic, out-of-this-world missions that push them to "discover, grow and boldly go!"

    Two episodes of the short-form series (3-4 min each) are available now on Nickelodeon's Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube channel, with the remainder of the 20-episode order continuing to roll out into next year.

    All-New Scripted Podcast Star Trek: Khan Launches Today

    Star Trek: Khan, an all-new scripted podcast expanding the Star Trek universe, launches today, Sept. 8.

    Star Trek: Khan explores the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan's descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Naveen Andrews (Lost) voices the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh, and is joined by a stellar cast, including Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Lieutenant Marla McGivers, Sonya Cassidy (Reacher) as Dr. Rosalind Lear, with Star Trek veteran Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) reprising his role as Ensign Tuvok and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek) as Captain Sulu.

    New episodes will be available weekly on Mondays through Nov. 3, streaming on all major podcast platforms, and the official Star Trek YouTube channel.

    Star Trek: The Cruise Sets Sail in 2026

    Star Trek: The Cruise will set sail Feb. 20-27, 2026, offering fans a week filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences in celebration of the franchise's 60th anniversary.

    Joining the voyage are legacy actors William Shatner and Walter Koenig, along with more than 20 actors from across the Star Trek universe, who will commemorate the milestone alongside fans with special events and activities honoring six decades of Star Trek's iconic shows and films.

    Click HERE for the full list of talent joining the next voyage in 2026. 

    Brand-New Star Trek 60 Hub

    Star Trek will also launch the official anniversary Hub – StarTrek.com/60 – the home for the yearlong celebration. The hub will provide a look at the calendar of activities including exciting new partnerships, events, and opportunities for fan participation. Fans can now visit the hub and sign up to be among the first to learn about special events, new merchandise and more.

    The Star Trek Shop is celebrating with 25% off sitewide from Sept. 8-12, with special discount code STARTREKDAY25.

    Get Updates By Email

