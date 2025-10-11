Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Reveals Official Trailer and January 15 Premiere

This week also marks the launch of StarfleetAcademy.com, where fans can explore the Academy's campus life, academics and faculty. Enroll today to receive exclusive updates and more!

The above news was revealed today during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. The Star Trek: Starfleet Academy panel portion featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner and Paul Giamatti, plus co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. The Star Trek universe panel was moderated by Josh Horowitz, host of Happy Sad Confused.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo and directed by Alex Kurtzman. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.