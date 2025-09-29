Star Trek Unveils First Look at Customized Float for the 2026 Rose Parade

From back to front, the float features the iconic starship U.S.S. Enterprise rising above an array of Star Trek planets. Local Los Angeles landmark Vasquez Rocks feature prominently at the back of the float, paying homage to its role as a frequent Star Trek filming location, with interactive transporters adorning the center of the float.

In honor of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, their campus also rises above the float as the newest addition to both the Star Trek universe and the classic San Francisco cityscape. The side of the float boasts the Star Trek 60 logo in honor of the franchise's 60th anniversary, while front and center is the renowned bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise, where Star Trek actors will be stationed for the parade. The lineup of cast attending will be revealed at a later date.

The float has been designed by artist John Ramirez and brought to life by the creatives at Artistic Entertainment Services (AES).

The spectacular Rose Parade, which features elaborate flower-covered floats, spirited marching bands and more all traveling along a multi-mile route, is attended by thousands and streamed by millions internationally, as it is then followed by the popular college football Rose Bowl Game.