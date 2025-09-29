Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Sep 29, 2025

    Star Trek Unveils First Look at Customized Float for the 2026 Rose Parade

    The float celebrates the 60th anniversary of the franchise!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    LCARs screen with Star Trek 60 logo

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek will kick off the yearlong celebrations on January 1 with a customized float at the Rose Parade®, the annual New Year's Day tradition in Pasadena, California. Star Trek's innovative float design will reflect values of hope, inclusivity, exploration, and unity, and will spotlight the upcoming new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy while honoring 60 years of Star Trek.

    Today, the team unveiled the elaborate rendering for the Star Trek 60 "Space for Everybody" float, which complements the 2026 Rose Parade's theme, "The Magic in Teamwork." As the year of 2026 marks a historic chapter for Star Trek, highlighting the legendary franchise's milestone of six decades, the anniversary emphasizes "Space for Everybody," extending an open invitation to celebrate the future that Star Trek aspires to — a future of HOPE, a future of EXPLORATION and a future where we rise to the challenge to BE BOLD. 

    Rendering of the Star Trek 60 customized float for the 2026 Rose Parade

    StarTrek.com

    From back to front, the float features the iconic starship U.S.S. Enterprise rising above an array of Star Trek planets. Local Los Angeles landmark Vasquez Rocks feature prominently at the back of the float, paying homage to its role as a frequent Star Trek filming location, with interactive transporters adorning the center of the float.

    In honor of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, their campus also rises above the float as the newest addition to both the Star Trek universe and the classic San Francisco cityscape. The side of the float boasts the Star Trek 60 logo in honor of the franchise's 60th anniversary, while front and center is the renowned bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise, where Star Trek actors will be stationed for the parade. The lineup of cast attending will be revealed at a later date.

    The float has been designed by artist John Ramirez and brought to life by the creatives at Artistic Entertainment Services (AES).

    The spectacular Rose Parade, which features elaborate flower-covered floats, spirited marching bands and more all traveling along a multi-mile route, is attended by thousands and streamed by millions internationally, as it is then followed by the popular college football Rose Bowl Game.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

