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Star Trek: Starfleet Academy first look -

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy - Overhead promotional art
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy - Overhead promotional art

Season 1

Synopsis

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

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Stae Fleet Academy
Stae Fleet Academy
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1: Everything You Need To Know

It's time to get schooled …

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