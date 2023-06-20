Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Season 1
Synopsis
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.
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Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1: Everything You Need To Know
It's time to get schooled …Read Now