Published Oct 11, 2025
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Warps into New York Comic Con with Exclusive First Look at Season 4
Plus, a behind-the-scenes featurette on Season 3's out of this world costumes!
Paramount+ today revealed a first look at the fourth season of its hit original series during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. The series' panel portion featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Martin Quinn, alongside co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. The Star Trek universe panel was moderated by Josh Horowitz, host of Happy Sad Confused.
A new featurette was also revealed during the panel, taking fans behind the scenes of the creation of season three’s genre-bending, out-of-this-world costume designs.
All three seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are currently available to binge on Paramount+ in the U.S. Season four wrapped production earlier this year and the series is currently in production on its .
In the upcoming fourth season, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise—led by Captain Christopher Pike—embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.
The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest star Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.
Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as season four executive producers.