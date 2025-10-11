Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Warps into New York Comic Con with Exclusive First Look at Season 4

All three seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are currently available to binge on Paramount+ in the U.S. Season four wrapped production earlier this year and the series is currently in production on its .

In the upcoming fourth season, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise—led by Captain Christopher Pike—embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest star Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as season four executive producers.