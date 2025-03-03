Star Trek: Section 31 Arriving on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and Digital on April 29

In the U.S., the Star Trek: Section 31 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Combo and SteelBook include access to a Digital copy that is redeemable at FandangoAH.com.

Star Trek: Section 31 will be released internationally on the following dates:

UK – 28 April 2025

– 28 April 2025 Germany – 8 May 2025

– 8 May 2025 Benelux – 15 May 2025

Star Trek: Section 31 will also be available to purchase on Digital at select digital retailers.

Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and Joe Pingue (The Expanse). Miku Martineau (Kate) portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, with a screenplay by Craig Sweeny and story by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.