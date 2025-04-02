Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Apr 2, 2025

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Returns This Summer with Season 3

    The fan-favorite series features genre-bending stories including a murder mystery, a rom-com, and a documentary-style episode.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    A seated James T. Kirk looks up in surprise as La'An, Ortegas, Christine Chapel, and M'Benga stands behind him in an ornate house

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today released the teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of its hit original series , coming this summer to the platform. Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been , which is .

    In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve.

    An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

    Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Character Poster
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Character Posters
    13 IMAGES
    VIEW THE GALLERY

    The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars , Patton Oswalt, , Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

    The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman (Weed Road Pictures) and Henry Alonso Myers (HMRX) serve as co-showrunners.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes , the original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. All seasons of the animated series ; the award-winning original series , starring Sonequa Martin-Green; and the critically acclaimed original series , starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

