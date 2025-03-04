Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    News

    Published Mar 4, 2025

    Nacelle Opens Up Pre-Sale for Upcoming Star Trek Action Figure Line

    Wave One includes fan-favorites and deep cuts such as Weyoun, Tuvix, and Mirror Archer!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Nacelle's Wave 1 Figures including Valkris, Weyoun, Tuvix, Rachel Garrett, Mirror Archer, Jellico, Peter Preston, and Captain Sulu

    StarTrek.com

    Nacelle Toys is excited to reveal the pre-sale date for their highly anticipated Star Trek action figure line. All eight action figures from Wave One will be available to pre-order starting today at NacelleStore.com.

    Nacelle's Wave 1 Figures including Mirror Archer, Valkris, Tuvix, and Captain Sulu

    StarTrek.com

    Previously, Nacelle announced the complete lineup for Wave One at New York Comic Con, which includes:

    • Captain Jellico from 's ""
    • Weyoun from
    • Captain Garrett from 's ""
    • Captain Sulu from
    • Peter Preston from
    • Tuvix from 's ""
    • Valkris from
    • Mirror Archer from 's ""
    Nacelle's Wave 1 Figures including Weyoun, Rachel Garrett, Peter Preston, and Jellico

    StarTrek.com

    The trailblazing Star Trek franchise portrays unity and collaboration amongst hundreds of different cultures in their interpretation of a future universal society, while celebrating the beauty of exploration and analyzing ethical dilemmas largely based on societal issues.

    Nacelle solicited ideas from Star Trek fans worldwide regarding future waves, asking them to email their suggestions. The response has been overwhelming and Nacelle has incorporated fan input into their Wave Two lineup. Bridge crews are expected to be announced soon.

    "I'm honored with the overwhelmingly positive response from the Star Trek community on our first wave of figures," said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. "To earn the trust of this passionate and loyal fanbase, is truly one of the highlights of my career."

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Production on Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Officially Underway
    News
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    Star Trek: Section 31 Arriving on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and Digital on April 29
    News
    Star Trek: Section 31 home entertainment pack beauty shot
    Naveen Andrews and Wrenn Schmidt Cast in Star Trek: Khan
    News
    Star Trek: Khan logo against an illustrated audio pattern
    Star Trek: The Cruise IX to Honor Franchise's 60th Anniversary in 2026
    News
    Star Trek: The Cruise IX logo on top of a body of water
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top