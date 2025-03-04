Nacelle Opens Up Pre-Sale for Upcoming Star Trek Action Figure Line

The trailblazing Star Trek franchise portrays unity and collaboration amongst hundreds of different cultures in their interpretation of a future universal society, while celebrating the beauty of exploration and analyzing ethical dilemmas largely based on societal issues.

Nacelle solicited ideas from Star Trek fans worldwide regarding future waves, asking them to email their suggestions. The response has been overwhelming and Nacelle has incorporated fan input into their Wave Two lineup. Bridge crews are expected to be announced soon.

"I'm honored with the overwhelmingly positive response from the Star Trek community on our first wave of figures," said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. "To earn the trust of this passionate and loyal fanbase, is truly one of the highlights of my career."