Published Jul 1, 2024
All Episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Now Available
Old friends, new worlds, even time travel.
Ready for a brand-new classified mission? All episodes of Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy are now streaming!
In Season 2, these six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn's home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.
Season 2 Episode Titles and Synopses:
201 – "Into the Breach, Part I"
The Prodigy crew is reunited and assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A, only to discover Admiral Janeway has other plans.
202 – "Into the Breach, Part II"
After Gwyn's plan to save Solum is sabotaged, she must turn to an unlikely ally. On Voyager, Janeway's secret mission is interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious entity — and the Prodigy crew is accidentally sent through a rift.
203 – "Who Saves the Saviors"
The Prodigy crew crash lands in future Solum where they try to rescue Captain Chakotay, but when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox putting Gwyn in danger.
204 – "Temporal Mechanics 101"
In a race to save Gwyn, the Prodigy crew use their scientific know how to escape the dark future they are stranded in and travel back to the present, with some mysterious help from an unknown entity.
205 – "Observer's Paradox"
After saving Gwyn during a botched rescue mission, the Prodigy crew faces new scrutiny aboard Voyager. But hope is not lost if they can find the Protostar and repair the time paradox — and decode a cryptic message from Murf.
206 – "Imposter Syndrome"
Ready to embark on their quest to find the Protostar, the Prodigy crew creates holograms of themselves to leave Voyager undetected — but their holo-doubles jeopardize everything in a case of mistaken identity.
207 – "The Fast and the Curious"
As our crew travels to the spiral nebula in search of the lost Protostar, they take a shortcut through an old transwarp conduit— but are detoured by a Kazon warlord who enters them into a literal race for their lives.
208 – "Is There in Beauty No Truth?"
With Zero's suit damaged beyond repair, the Prodigy crew visits a colony of non-corporeal beings who may be able to help Zero — by granting the Medusan a physical body.
209 – "The Devourer of All Things, Part I"
Upon arriving at the coordinates given to Gwyn by the mysterious entity, the Prodigy crew find themselves on a strange hidden planet where someone is waiting for them… and it's someone unexpected.
210 – "The Devourer of All Things, Part II"
After meeting the entity who's been helping our crew find the Protostar and fix the timeline, their plans are interrupted by an attack from the Loom and the arrival of Voyager.
211 – "Last Flight of the Protostar, Part I"
After a brush with the Loom, the Prodigy crew find the lost Protostar on a deserted ocean planet, but their only hope to fix the timeline is in jeopardy when its captain refuses to leave.
212 – "Last Flight of the Protostar, Part II"
After convincing Chakotay to help repair the Protostar, the Prodigy crew now need fuel for it to fly — which means converting it into a literal ship and sailing across the planet's gaseous ocean in an epic tale of survival.
213 – "A Tribble Called Quest"
The Protostar crew lands on a strange new world in search of the exotic matter they need to proto-warp back to Voyager… only to discover the planet is infested with an unusually large species of Tribbles.
214 – "Cracked Mirror"
When a proto-warp gone wrong fractures Voyager into different realities, the Prodigy crew must venture through dangerous alternate dimensions to reunite with Admiral Janeway.
215 – "Ascension, Part I"
The Prodigy crew and Chakotay reunite with Voyager, bringing the timelost Protostar with them. But the past catches up to them when Ilthuran delivers a dire warning — Asencia is coming.
216 – "Ascension, Part II"
When Asencia's mysterious time weapon strikes Voyager and threatens all aboard, it's up to the crews of the Protostar, Voyager, and Nova Squadron to survive the attack.
217 – "Brink"
To prevent a war with Solum, Gwyn leads the Protostar crew on a mission to rescue Ilthuran. But surprising discoveries force Gwyn to make hard choices which have dire consequences for everyone.
218 – "Touch of Grey"
Admiral Janeway and her senior officers feel their age as they find themselves thrown back in danger on an old school away mission to rescue the Protostar crew.
219 – "Ouroboros, Part I"
Determined to save both Starfleet and Solum, the Prodigy crew must stop an invasion and open the wormhole that will send the Protostar back to Tars Lamora.
220 – "Ouroboros, Part II"
To save the present and fix the past, our crew must face the Loom and pilot the Protostar through the temporal wormhole back to Tars Lamora. Even if they succeed, what will the future hold?