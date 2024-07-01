All Episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Now Available

201 – "Into the Breach, Part I"

The Prodigy crew is reunited and assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A, only to discover Admiral Janeway has other plans.

202 – "Into the Breach, Part II"

After Gwyn's plan to save Solum is sabotaged, she must turn to an unlikely ally. On Voyager, Janeway's secret mission is interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious entity — and the Prodigy crew is accidentally sent through a rift.

203 – "Who Saves the Saviors"

The Prodigy crew crash lands in future Solum where they try to rescue Captain Chakotay, but when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox putting Gwyn in danger.

204 – "Temporal Mechanics 101"

In a race to save Gwyn, the Prodigy crew use their scientific know how to escape the dark future they are stranded in and travel back to the present, with some mysterious help from an unknown entity.

205 – "Observer's Paradox"

After saving Gwyn during a botched rescue mission, the Prodigy crew faces new scrutiny aboard Voyager. But hope is not lost if they can find the Protostar and repair the time paradox — and decode a cryptic message from Murf.

206 – "Imposter Syndrome"

Ready to embark on their quest to find the Protostar, the Prodigy crew creates holograms of themselves to leave Voyager undetected — but their holo-doubles jeopardize everything in a case of mistaken identity.

207 – "The Fast and the Curious"

As our crew travels to the spiral nebula in search of the lost Protostar, they take a shortcut through an old transwarp conduit— but are detoured by a Kazon warlord who enters them into a literal race for their lives.

208 – "Is There in Beauty No Truth?"

With Zero's suit damaged beyond repair, the Prodigy crew visits a colony of non-corporeal beings who may be able to help Zero — by granting the Medusan a physical body.

209 – "The Devourer of All Things, Part I"

Upon arriving at the coordinates given to Gwyn by the mysterious entity, the Prodigy crew find themselves on a strange hidden planet where someone is waiting for them… and it's someone unexpected.

210 – "The Devourer of All Things, Part II"

After meeting the entity who's been helping our crew find the Protostar and fix the timeline, their plans are interrupted by an attack from the Loom and the arrival of Voyager.