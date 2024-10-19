Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Homage Poster for Final Season Celebration

In Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the animated series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production. All seasons of the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.