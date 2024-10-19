Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Oct 19, 2024

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Homage Poster for Final Season Celebration

    The series also dropped a new exclusive clip during New York Comic Con!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The heads of Rutherford, Mariner, Boimler, and Tendi side by side with the Cerritos entering warp above them

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today debuted an exclusive clip from the fifth and final season premiere of its hit animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. The panel, moderated by featured host of CBS MORNINGS and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, featured an exclusive conversation with voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero, alongside executive producer and showrunner Mike McMahan.

    New final season art was also released, paying homage to Star Trek V: The Final Frontier movie poster. The fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, October 24 in the U.S. and internationally.

    Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will drop every Thursday on the service leading up to the series finale on Thursday, December 19.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 homage poster of Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    StarTrek.com

    In Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the animated series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production. All seasons of the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

