    News

    Published Oct 20, 2024

    Rhys Darby to Guest Star in Upcoming Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    The series also revealed a brand-new clip during New York Comic Con!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Episodic still of Pike in the captain's chair and Una Chin-Riley at her station along with a circular pop-out featuring Rhys Darby's headshot

    Robyn Von Swank / StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today unveiled a new clip from the upcoming third season of its hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con.

    The surprise panel portion featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Ethan Peck and Carol Kane, alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, moderated by featured host of CBS MORNINGS and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers. The new season is set to debut in 2025. Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season.

    It was also announced during the panel that Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level) will guest star in the upcoming season.

    Rhys Darby Headshot

    Robyn Von Swank

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, Number One and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

    The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with special guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production. All seasons of the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

