Published Oct 19, 2024
Star Trek: Section 31 to Premiere January 24
The original movie event also revealed new teaser and character art at New York Comic Con!
Paramount+ today announced that its original movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Friday, January 24, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available. New teaser art for the highly anticipated movie was also revealed, with talent sharing their individual character posters.
The announcements were made during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, moderated by featured host of CBS MORNINGS and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, featuring a conversation with cast members Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl and Robert Kazinsky, along with executive producer and director Olatunde Osunsanmi. The panel also featured a video appearance from the film’s star, Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh.
In the movie, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou — a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery's first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Miku Martineau (Kate) portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.
Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production. All seasons of the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.