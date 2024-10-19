Star Trek: Section 31 to Premiere January 24

Paramount+ today announced that its original movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Friday, January 24, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available. New teaser art for the highly anticipated movie was also revealed, with talent sharing their individual character posters.

The announcements were made during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, moderated by featured host of CBS MORNINGS and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, featuring a conversation with cast members Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl and Robert Kazinsky, along with executive producer and director Olatunde Osunsanmi. The panel also featured a video appearance from the film’s star, Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh.