Emmy Award Winner Tatiana Maslany to Guest Star in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Paramount+ today announced that the original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been renewed for a second season. The news comes as Season 1 is currently in production in Toronto. It was also announced that Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) will be a recurring special guest star in Season 1.

The announcements were made during today's STAR TREK universe panel at New York Comic Con, moderated by featured host of CBS MORNINGS and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, where Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager, Starfleet Academy, Prodigy) made an unexpected on-stage appearance before introducing a surprise livestream straight from the set of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

The livestream from set included executive producer and co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman, who is currently directing the series, as he announced that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been greenlit for a second season alongside cast members including Sandro Rosta, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner.