Jaunts Through the Jefferies Tubes

When Dal R'El and his friends sought to access the U.S.S. Voyager-A's mysterious Shuttlebay Three in Star Trek: Prodigy's second-season premiere episode, "Into the Breach, Part I," they utilized the starship's Jefferies tubes to make their way into the restricted area.

These multi-purpose passageways have been incorporated into Federation vessels for centuries, allowing Starfleet personnel to traverse their ships, conduct essential repairs, and even play key roles on a variety of missions. Break out your schematics and prepare to crawl through an intricate history of Jefferies tubes as we chronicle the unique ways that crews have utilized these technical tunnels.

Hide and Seek