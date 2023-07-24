Below Deck with Lower Decks: Peanut Hamper and Exocomps

The latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks brings with it the surprise return of a character we’ve all missed since being introduced to them in the show’s very first season!

(If you said “Badgey” right then, because you haven’t yet seen the episode and you’re living dangerously by checking out this article with all the spoilers it’s liable to contain, well then guess what? SPOILERS! We’re actually talking about Peanut Hamper.)

When last we saw Peanut Hamper in the Lower Decks first season finale episode, “No Small Parts,” she was adrift in space after abandoning the Cerritos crew during their battle against the Pakleds. They ended up getting rescued in the nick of time by Captain Will Riker and the U.S.S. Titan. You just know he’s never going to let Captain Freeman live that down; she is his cha'DIch after all.