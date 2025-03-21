The Star Trek Food Guide to Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025

Tickets are now on sale and are selling fast for the inaugural event which takes place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11, and 15-18, 2025.

This year's event also will debut the Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass, inviting guests to sample a variety of food and beverage items throughout the event for a single price. The Dining Pass will be available for purchase at two kiosks located within the theme park as well as at participating theme park restaurants. Each Dining Pass includes a total of six items, consisting of two eligible entrée items and four eligible side, snack, dessert or beverage items. All eligible menu items will be designate by a Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass logo on the restaurant menu boards. The Dining Pass is redeemable at participating food and beverage locations only. Additional restrictions apply.

Fans will also have a chance to engage in cosplay (subject to Cosplay Costume Guidelines) while experiencing such renowned favorites as Star Trek, Back to the Future, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as special interactions with Wicked characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Additionally, theme park favorites, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will offer special additions and introduce character and interactive elements during Universal Fan Fest Nights.

New merchandise, including collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories and more, will debut in tandem with Universal Fan Fest Nights, inviting guests and fans to display their fandom during the event and beyond.

Guests and fans can follow @UniFanFestNights on Instagram and visit Universal Fan Fest Nights for additional information and tickets.