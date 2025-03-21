Published Mar 21, 2025
The Star Trek Food Guide to Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025
Hit up Quark's Cafe and 10 Forward Bar at the all-new after hours event exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights April 25 - May 18.
Replicators are fired up awaiting your arrival.
Universal Fan Fest Nights, the all-new after hours event celebrating the best of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming, and Anime like never before, is heading to Universal Studios Hollywood for select nights from Friday, April 25 through Sunday, May 18.
After a shift aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D bridge, grab your appetite and head over to Quark's Cafe or 10 Forward Bar for your dining and imbibing needs. You can expect Federation favorites like Klingon Targ Legs, Bajoran Hasperat, Chateau Picard, and a Tea, Earl Grey, Cold and Hot.
Get a glimpse at the decadent menu carefully curated for Universal Fan Fest Nights by Executive Chef Julia Thrash.
Quarks Cafe at Hollywood & Dine
- Klingon Targ Legs: Char siu honey pork wings served with kimchi fried rice
- Andorian Red Bat Sandwich: Herb-marinated chicken breast on a bao bun with garlic aioli, charred red onion, and arugula served with Andorian Tuber Root
- Vulcan Fritters: Fried mushroom fritters served with hummus and dusted with a Redspice Vulcan logo
- Bajoran Hasperat: Slow-cooked spicy pork, gochujang, pickled vegetables with sriracha mayonnaise
- Cardassian Dog: Hot Cheeto covered Korean-style Corn Dog with Yamok sauce, made with smoked gouda, nacho cheese, gochujang, and jalapeños
- Orion Spice Funnel Cake: Matcha-dusted funnel cake topped with matcha icing, whipped cream and Orion spice crumble
- Tribble Truffle Trio: A trio of chocolate truffles topped with coconut
10 Forward Bar at Laemmle Courtyard
- Klingon Bloodwine: A popular Klingon wine
- Andorian Ale: Originated on the planet Andoria, this blue-colored alcoholic beverage is made with gin, blue Curacao, lemonade, lemon-lime soda and garnished with blue vanilla cake frosting and pop rocks, served in a shot glass
- Plomeek Tea: This refreshing beverage features Hibiscus iced tea, fresh raspberries, and garnished with mint sprig
- Bajoran Ale: A traditional Quark cocktail served with and without alcohol. With alcohol, cocktail features tequila, mezcal, pineapple and lime juice, ginger and simple syrup, bitters and soda water, and garnished with ginger candy. The mocktail version includes non-alcoholic spirits, ginger ale, and orange juice and garnished with ginger candy
- Kanar: A popular Cardassian liquor made with aged rum, pomegranate juice, black cherry syrup, lemon juice and soda water, and garnished with a black cherry fruit gummy candy
- Orion Hurricane: Served on the U.S.S. Enterprise, this strikingly green beverage is made with coconut, pineapple and lime rum, melon liquor, lime juice, green apple syrup, soda water and edible glitter and garnished with a silver dusted dehydrated lime slice
- Ceti Eel Margarita: Inspired by the Ceti Eel that enters the body via the ear and wraps itself around the cerebral cortex and causing extreme pain, this cocktail features vodka, lime juice, agave, pineapple juice, jalapeno syrup, and bitters and garnished with electric fire dust and a gummy Ceti Eel
- Romulan Ale: Inspired by a highly intoxicating illegal spirit, this drink features vodka, blue curacao, lemon juice, simple syrup, lemon-lime soda, and bitters and garnished with blue rock candy
- Tea, Earl Grey, Cold and Hot: A cocktail twist on Captain Picard's favorite available both cold and hot, features bourbon, Earl Grey tea, honey syrup, and lemon juice and garnished with a dehydrated lemon slice
- Chateau Picard: A French Bordeaux wine inspired by the Picard family vineyard, Chateau Picard
Tickets are now on sale and are selling fast for the inaugural event which takes place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11, and 15-18, 2025.
This year's event also will debut the Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass, inviting guests to sample a variety of food and beverage items throughout the event for a single price. The Dining Pass will be available for purchase at two kiosks located within the theme park as well as at participating theme park restaurants. Each Dining Pass includes a total of six items, consisting of two eligible entrée items and four eligible side, snack, dessert or beverage items. All eligible menu items will be designate by a Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass logo on the restaurant menu boards. The Dining Pass is redeemable at participating food and beverage locations only. Additional restrictions apply.
Fans will also have a chance to engage in cosplay (subject to Cosplay Costume Guidelines) while experiencing such renowned favorites as Star Trek, Back to the Future, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as special interactions with Wicked characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Additionally, theme park favorites, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will offer special additions and introduce character and interactive elements during Universal Fan Fest Nights.
New merchandise, including collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories and more, will debut in tandem with Universal Fan Fest Nights, inviting guests and fans to display their fandom during the event and beyond.
Guests and fans can follow @UniFanFestNights on Instagram and visit Universal Fan Fest Nights for additional information and tickets.