WARP FIVE: George Takei on Sulu's Legacy, Leadership, and the Lingering Wrath of Khan

Star Trek: Khan showcases more of Captain Sulu and Ensign Tuvok's working relationship, in addition to Tim Russ' return to his character Tuvok.

"Tuvok is an unusual Vulcan," describes Takei. "He's a member of Starfleet so he's one of the most brightest, most competent, with a great sense of responsibility and terrific Vulcan rationale."

In "The Good of All," Tuvok reports to Captain Sulu that, although his acquaintance with Dr. Lear has been brief, he "feels" admiration for her impressive perseverance.

Speaking on that exchange in the audio series' sixth episode, Takei notes, "I occasionally see the human part of Tuvok appearing like when he says that he feel such and such about a situation. I catch that; it's 'Oh, you're supposed to be Vulcan and you're not quite behaving as Vulcans are supposed to.'"

"But in many ways, the rest of our society has a stereotype image of Vulcans," continues Takei. "Vulcans are supposed to be humorless, and we accept that as who they are. We are not evolved. We can't see the possibility that Vulcans can also feel in this script."

In the episode, despite stating that he'll surveil the historian's findings, Tuvok tells Dr. Lear that he believes his captain's concerns are either "unfounded" or "grounded in emotional response," and would like to see her research into Khan Noonien Singh to completion.

Takei is amused by Khan's nuanced depiction of Tuvok as an "un-Vulcan Vulcan," much like the character Spock, which adds depth to the character and challenges fans to rethink Vulcan identity. "In this script, we see something more complex."

A Reflection on Sulu and Star Trek