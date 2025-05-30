Miles O'Brien Redefines What it Means to Be an Irishman in Space

Of course these sorts of characters appear in all kinds of media, but it's particularly meaningful for an Irish audience to have someone like O'Brien being on a space station and doing his job, while still being Irish. We are a nation that feels like a safe target for global — but particularly North American and British — audiences to poke fun at. After all, we're largely white, and we've sent our citizens around the world to give so many people Irish heritage. There was also a point up until relatively recently where the 'Irish terrorist' trope felt valid rather than a cliché — until the peace process in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, there was terrorist activity in the country and beyond (and as we know from TNG's " ," it'll lead to reunification of the country in 2024!).

Irish tropes turn up everywhere, even when you least expect them, and so the "representation" we receive is only 'grand' (in the Irish sense of meaning 'okay,' not the British sense of 'posh'), until you get a bit sick of it. You don't, for example, expect to find a stereotypical, cringe-worthy portrayal of an Irish community when settling down to watch Season 2 of TNG, and yet that's exactly what " " provided. Similarly, you don't expect that the crew of Voyager, with the capacity to base a holodeck program anywhere in the galaxy, will settle on a twee 19th-Century Irish village (" "). While the rest of the world gets to go into space, Ireland is stuck in a mythicized, romanticized past. It's bad enough to get the cartoonish portrayals — and terrible accents — in other media, but as Colm Meaney notes in The Official Deep Space Nine Companion, "Using caricatures or clichés of any nation is not something Star Trek is or should be into."

So, in Miles O'Brien, we have a character who is recognizably Irish without veering into cliché territory, and in part, it is clearly due to Meaney as an actor. The above quote is a particular reference to the original plan to include a leprechaun in the Season 1 episode " ," rather than the Rumpelstiltskin character, until Meaney objected. With O'Brien, we see a man whose socializing revolves mainly around the pub and , but who is not a raging alcoholic or emotionally repressed. We see a guy who is generous with his time and helps others (Jake, Muniz, Nog) without being a walking, talking 'Ireland of a thousand welcomes!' stereotype.

We see someone with a strong moral and ethical compass who is also pragmatic (think of his interactions with Bashir in " " or " ," both of which prioritize escaping a dangerous situation over wide-eyed idealism). O'Brien understands, as Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain (the Irish-language version of the O'Brien surname, referring to medieval king Brian Boru, as we learn in " ") the different kinds of Irish legality: "There's all this stuff which comes under 'That's grand,' and then moves into 'Ah now, don't push it' and finally comes under 'Right, you're taking the piss' and that's when the police come in."

When Benjamin Sisko breaks the law, he has an episode-long ethical crisis (" "). When Miles O'Brien does anything not-quite-kosher — from letting Nog trade the captain's desk in a chain of deals (" "), to breaking his daughter out of a holding cell (" "), or sabotaging the station and stealing a runabout to save his wife (" "), including white lies like pretending repairs are needed so he has an excuse to go see the friend he misses (" ") — he gets on with things.