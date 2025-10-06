Warp Five: Wrenn Schmidt on Marla McGivers and the Heart of Star Trek: Khan

When diving into the project, Wrenn Schmidt was immediately captivated by Marla's complexity, praising the writing team for giving her character a compelling arc.

"Her humor and her intelligence and also her resilience," on the qualities that drew her to the role, shares Schmidt. "The ways in which she doesn't back down from having really difficult conversations with Khan."

"Who's the person that can go into a room with someone that looms large in our imagination historically like Napoleon or Julius Caesar, and actually go toe to toe with them," says Schmidt. "She seemed really, really interesting. And I loved also that she had such an incredible journey in the series, that she starts out very much being treated as a second-class citizen, and then slowly becomes part of this [Ceti Alpha V] community, but with, of course, a lot of obstacles along the way."

Reflecting on watching ' "Space Seed," Schmidt states, "[Marla] was the most fascinating part of the whole episode. Khan is also really intriguing — the character and [Ricardo Montalban] — in the episode and later, The Wrath of Khan, he's so charismatic. But really, I was like, '[Madlyn Rhue] is doing a magic trick,' because she somehow is embodying her intelligence and also her fascination with him, and how mesmerized she is by him. But also, she doesn't seem like this flimsy stereotype of 'Oh, I'm just falling head over heels for you.' It felt like there was so much more going on. And then, reading the first script, I loved how and the writing team wrote her."

A Love Story That Defies Expectations